Milton, McNamara travel with Michigan to Minnesota; Eubanks does not

Minneapolis — Michigan has traveled with only two quarterbacks — starter Joe Milton and backup Cade McNamara — for its season opener at Minnesota Saturday night at TCF Bank Stadium.

Also, tight end Nick Eubanks did not make the trip, according to a Michigan spokesman. He did not specify what kept Eubanks from traveling.

Michigan starting linebacker Cam McGrone was wearing a large cast on his left hand during warm-ups.

Michigan, ranked 18th, opens the season against No. 21 Minnesota and the winner will claim the Little Brown Jug. The teams last met in 2017, with Michigan winning.

During his pregame radio show, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Milton will be the starting quarterback.

