Michigan improves to No. 14 in coaches' poll after opening win

Michigan improved to No. 14 from No. 17 in this week's Amway college football coaches' poll, which was released Sunday.

The Wolverines began their season with a 49-24 victory at Minnesota on Saturday night. They return to action this Saturday with a noon kickoff against rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

Clemson and Alabama remained 1-2 in the coaches' poll but Ohio State, which debuted with a 52-17 win over Nebraska, jumped up to No. 3 from No. 5. Notre Dame and Georgia round out the top five.

The new Associated Press poll will be out later Sunday; Michigan was No. 18 in that poll last week.

