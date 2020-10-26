Live updates: Jim Harbaugh previews Michigan vs. Michigan State
James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh meets with reporters Monday at noon to preview the Wolverines’ rivalry game this week against Michigan State. Get live updates here from James Hawkins of The Detroit News as Harbaugh answers questions from the media.
Michigan vs. Michigan State
Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV/radio: Fox/WWJ 950, WJR 760
Records: Michigan 1-0, MSU 0-1
Line: Michigan by 25
