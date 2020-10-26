Michigan's Dax Hill, Quinn Nordin likely to be ready for game vs. Michigan State

The status of several Michigan players is up in the air heading into this weekend’s rivalry matchup against Michigan State.

The most notable is starting sophomore safety Dax Hill.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Hill and sounded optimistic the former five-star recruit will be able to suit up on Saturday.

"I think he's going to be fine,” Harbaugh said. “We'll know in the next day or so. I anticipate him practicing midweek, tomorrow or Wednesday.”

Hill exited Saturday’s win at Minnesota in the first half and didn’t return. Following the game, Harbaugh said Hill was “being evaluated” for an undisclosed injury.

Hill is viewed as one of the most skilled players on Michigan’s roster. He recorded three tackles before he was replaced by freshman safety Makari Paige.

“Dax may be our most talented player on the team, arguably,” Harbaugh said during the preseason. “Very trusted. Good communicator in the back end. Really knows the safety position and also the nickel position — he’s really good playing both safety and covering in the nickel slot.”

In addition to Hill, Harbaugh said he expects fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin will return to practice this week.

Harbaugh said Nordin was “working through something” and suffered a setback last week, which is why he was sidelined at Minnesota. With Nordin out, junior Jake Moody handled the kicking duties and struggled, missing all three of his field-goal attempts from 33, 38 and 48 yards.

"Yeah, I anticipate he will be (available to practice)," Harbaugh said of Nordin.

Harbaugh noted he will also find out more regarding fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks’ status either today or tomorrow. Eubanks was not available for the game against Minnesota.

Sophomore tight end Erick All filled in for Eubanks. He finished with two catches for 33 yards and dropped a third-quarter pass that would've resulted in an easy 30-yard score against the Golden Gophers.

“Erick All I thought was really impressive,” Harbaugh said. “The unheralded player of the entire offense. His blocking was phenomenal — in-line, on the perimeter, just tremendous. He had the opportunity for the touchdown. He's such a good catcher, so natural to him that he pulled his head away as the ball was coming in. He just expects to catch everything and always does. Then on the very next play caught a ball in the flat and nearly scored. I love him. He's a great competitor and a real football player.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins