Five-star Caleb Houstan, No. 8 in 2021 class, commits to Michigan

After taking several swings for the fences in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Michigan has finally connected.

Caleb Houstan, a five-star wing from Florida prep powerhouse Montverde Academy, committed to the Wolverines on Friday, picking Michigan over Alabama, Duke and Virginia.

"I was down to four great schools but one definitely stood out to me the most — I decided to commit to Coach Juwan Howard and the University of Michigan," Houstan told ESPN.

Houstan added Howard’s extensive NBA background — as both a player and assistant coach — and his relationship with Howard were major factors in his decision.

“He played in the NBA for 19 years and knows what it takes to get there and stay there,” Houstan told ESPN. “I think he can help me — both on and off the court and in preparing to get to the next level. I know he's going to push me every single day in order for me to get better and develop as a player."

The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Canadian product was originally in the 2022 class before reclassifying up this summer. He’s rated the No. 8 overall recruit in the nation and the top prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports composite, and surpasses Glenn Robinson III as Michigan’s highest-rated commit in the 247Sports era, which dates to 2003.

Houstan is regarded as one of the elite outside shooters in the class. He made 53% of his 3-point attempts last season at Montverde, where he was the only non-senior to start on a roster loaded with top talent like Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina), Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Moses Moody (Arkansas) and Zeb Jackson (Michigan).

He was also the second-leading scorer at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where he averaged 22.8 points in 28.8 minutes for a Canada team that finished 5-1 and lost to the U.S. in the title game.

"I expect to be a key part of their offense," Houstan told ESPN. "They need me to step in right away and be a big contributor and I want to do that. I want to be able show who I am as a player and have impact right away."

Houstan is Michigan’s fifth commitment for 2021, joining four-star guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter. Houstan’s addition boosted the Wolverines’ class to No. 1 in the nation — for now — according to 247Sports.

"Michigan really showed that they wanted me and that I was going to be a key part of their program," Houstan told ESPN. "They were invested in me as a player and really took the time to get to know my game. They run a system that I know I can do well in.”

