Michigan defenseman Owen Power invited to Canada's world junior camp

Defenseman Owen Power of the University of Michigan is one of 47 players selected to attend Canada's world junior selection camp from Nov. 16-Dec. 13 in Red Deer, Alberta.

Power, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, is trying to make the Canadian team at the world championships inside the bubble environment in Edmonton from Dec. 5-Jan. 5.

Along with 16-year-old and 2022 potential No. 1 overall pick Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs, Power, 17, will be one of the youngest players at camp and will likely miss the first part of the NCAA season scheduled to begin on Nov. 13.

The 6'4", 215-pound Power, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, will be competing against 14 other defensemen, including returnees Bowen Byram (Colorado Avalanche) and Jamie Drysdale (Anaheim Ducks).

Power was named the top defenseman of the year in the United States Hockey League last year after registering 40 points in 45 games with the Chicago Steel.

He's also trying to become the 50th Wolverine to play at the world championships and the eighth Michigan player to represent Canada.

The other Canadian players were Andrew Cogliano, David Harlock, Jason Botterill, Robb Gordon, Mike Van Ryn, Mike Cammalleri and Jeff Tambellini.