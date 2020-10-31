Oh brother: Underdog Michigan State upends No. 13 Michigan, 27-24

Ann Arbor — If anyone was lulled into thinking Michigan State was really a three-plus touchdown underdog, they were wrong. Way wrong.

Sure, the Spartans had seven turnovers in an opening season loss at home to Rutgers, and Michigan looked solid in a victory at Minnesota, but those outcomes would have zero bearing on Game 2 as the in-state rivals met at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.

MSU had a game plan that clearly targeted the Wolverines’ new cornerbacks, Vince Gray and Gemon Green, and it worked well, especially for freshman receiver Ricky White and quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 27, No. 13 Michigan 24

The Spartans, in Mel Tucker’s second game as head coach, upset No. 13 Michigan, 27-24, in a stinging loss in Jim Harbaugh’s six seasons with the Wolverines. The teams have split the last four meetings.

Tucker is the second MSU coach to win his first game against Michigan. Nick Saban (1995) was the other.

"We were ready to play," Tucker said. "We're just proud to bring that Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs."

Lombardi was 17-of-32 for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and White had a huge day, burning the Michigan secondary with 196 yards on eight catches, including a touchdown.

"I know they all count one," Lombardi said, "but this is a big one."

Meanwhile, Michigan never looked consistent on offense, particularly in the run game, and were heavily penalized with 10 for 86 yards. A week after first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton was praised for his poise and the refurbished offensive line that replaced four starters was lauded for opening big holes, there were few highlights.

Milton was 32-of-51 for 300 yards and no touchdowns. Freshman running back Blake Corum had two touchdowns and Hassan Haskins one. An offense that worked the ball so well

The Spartans built a 17-10 lead early in the second half on a 27-yard field goal by Matt Coghlin. Michigan responded with its best drive of the game, going 75 yards on 11 plays and getting a boost from an MSU unsportsmanlike penalty. Corum scored from the 1-yard to tie the game.

Michigan State immediately rebounded and regained the lead, 20-17, on a career-long 51-yard field goal by Coghlin The Spartans built a 27-17 advantage on a 13-yard touchdown from Lombardi to Connor Heyward, a 92-yard, 11-play scoring drive.

With 37 seconds left, Michigan drove 93 yards in 18 plays and pulled to 27-24 on a two-yard run from Haskins on a direct snap.

Michigan State led 14-10 at halftime although the Wolverines in total offense with 233 yards to MSU’s 174. Michigan, however, was penalized six times for 60 yards and had only one tackle for loss while the Spartans had 4.

The Spartans built a 14-7 lead when Lombardi connected with Connor Heyward for a two-yard score. Michigan had a chance to tie the game late in the half and reached the MSU 5-yard line when the red-zone play-calling got curious.

Haskins took the direct snap for a one-yard gain and then on the next play Haskins tossed a jump pass toward Carter Selzer in the end zone. It was nearly intercepted but tight end Luke Schoonmaker got a and on it and knocked it away. Michigan settled on a 23-yard field goal by Quinn Nordin.

Neither team looked impactful at the start, both going three-and out, but Michigan State scored first slicing Michigan’s defense with consecutive big plays. Jordon Simmons ran 28 yards to the Michigan 30-yard line, and then Lombardi connected with White for a 30-yard touchdown.

Michigan responded and tied the game, 7-7, as the Wolverines took advantage of their speed. Giles Jackson went 12 yards on a third-down reception and two plays later A.J. Henning and Milton connected on a 15-yard catch, followed by an 11-yard reception by Cornelius Johnson. Corum used is speed on the edge to score on an eight-yard run.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis