WOLVERINES

Michigan football assistant Bob Shoop hasn't been coaching since September

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop, who joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff in January and signed a two-year deal, has not been coaching since September. He remains on staff.

Aashon Larkins, special teams/defensive analyst with the Wolverines since February 2019, has been working with the safeties. Larkins had been special teams/recruiting coordinator at Bethune Cookman before joining the Michigan staff.

Bob Shoop

"Bob Shoop is not working with the team in an on-field coaching capacity at this time," UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf said in a statement Monday. "He is performing team-related duties remotely. In consideration of his privacy interests, we will have no further comment."

Shoop, 54 and a two-time Broyles Award finalist, was hired in January after spending the last two seasons as Mississippi State defensive coordinator. Shoop has been a defensive coordinator for 16 years – Tennessee (2016-17), Penn State (2014-15), Vanderbilt (2011-13).

According to Shoop’s contract signed Jan. 16 and obtained by The Detroit News through an open-records request, Jan. 16, he will make $450,000 this year and $550,000 next year, the final year of his deal. He would owe 100 percent of the annual base salary if he leaves before the end of the terms.

