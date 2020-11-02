Michigan football assistant Bob Shoop hasn't been coaching since September

Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop, who joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff in January and signed a two-year deal, has not been coaching since September. He remains on staff.

Aashon Larkins, special teams/defensive analyst with the Wolverines since February 2019, has been working with the safeties. Larkins had been special teams/recruiting coordinator at Bethune Cookman before joining the Michigan staff.

"Bob Shoop is not working with the team in an on-field coaching capacity at this time," UM football spokesman Dave Ablauf said in a statement Monday. "He is performing team-related duties remotely. In consideration of his privacy interests, we will have no further comment."

Shoop, 54 and a two-time Broyles Award finalist, was hired in January after spending the last two seasons as Mississippi State defensive coordinator. Shoop has been a defensive coordinator for 16 years – Tennessee (2016-17), Penn State (2014-15), Vanderbilt (2011-13).

According to Shoop’s contract signed Jan. 16 and obtained by The Detroit News through an open-records request, Jan. 16, he will make $450,000 this year and $550,000 next year, the final year of his deal. He would owe 100 percent of the annual base salary if he leaves before the end of the terms.

