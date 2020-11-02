Michigan turns focus to Indiana, says it won't dwell on Michigan State loss

Michigan’s focus is forward, not the rear-view mirror, but it’s hard to ignore the Wolverines’ performance looking back at what coach Jim Harbaugh called a “gut-wrenching” loss last weekend.

In-state rival Michigan State won, 27-24, last Saturday to give new coach Mel Tucker his first win in his first meeting against Michigan, and the Wolverines lost the Paul Bunyan Trophy and the good vibes they generated with the season-opening victory at Minnesota.

The Wolverines dropped to 1-1 and No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and travel to Indiana (2-0), now ranked No. 13. The last time the Hoosiers were ranked higher than Michigan when they played each other was in 1988 when Indiana was 14th and Michigan No. 20.

“You can’t dwell on it,” Harbaugh said Monday of the loss to Michigan State. “Just like any time we’ve had a win here, we’ve got to move on quickly to the next game. Same with a loss. You win a game, you come back Monday and try to do it again. You lose a game, you try to come back and work hard and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Same mindset, same approach.

“What happened on Saturday, anything that’s happened in the past, that window is now closed. There is nothing you can go back and do about what happened on Saturday. Next Saturday is still days away, so you have some control over that and that’s what you do today. Back at the work of making sure that doesn’t happen again, we have a better result the next time we play.”

Michigan has plenty of work to do across the board. The players know in a shortened Big Ten season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little room for error. Already having one loss to overcome in the competitive East Division feels even bigger with games like Saturday's at Indiana and Ohio State at the end of the season

Bouncing back at Indiana, the players said, is their entire focus.

“It’s huge, and it’s the only way in football to move on and erase things that happened in the past,” defensive tackle and captain Carlo Kemp said. “It’s not basketball or baseball where you get to have a seven-game series. You get your one Saturday, your one opportunity, your one chance to go out there and play and walk away with a win.

“Saturday we didn’t do that, so that’s the only thing that’s in the back of your head and still in your mind. The only way to really erase that is to go out there as hard as you can this coming Saturday and win. Now, going into this stretch of games that we have coming up with already one loss, every game is so crucial and the impact it can make on your season — win or losing — is huge.”

Michigan’s defense gave up 323 passing yards and watched as freshman receiver Ricky White burned them with 196 yards on eight catches. The Wolverines, whose defensive strength is their front seven, never sacked MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi and came away with two tackles for loss.

“That was a good unit we were facing, and they did some good things schematically to slow us down,” Kemp said. “So watching that, you really got to be critical of your performance. The things that you did weren’t as impactful as you would have wanted them to be. So now as you watch that tape and you go forward, you’ve got to be prepared to see looks like that come again, and when you get into those situations where it’s a look that you’ve seen, you’ve got to do something you’ve been practicing differently to get there and the quarterback to cause some disruption.”

Lombardi was able to avoid the pressure, and with Michigan’s defense unable to force him into more challenging situations, he was able to target the Wolverines’ least-experienced players, the cornerbacks. Harbaugh was asked if he and defensive coordinator Don Brown would make changes this week to protect the corners.

“We have to put ourselves in the best possible position,” Harbaugh said. “Always willing and ready to adjust when necessary.”

Harbaugh suggested there were some questionable penalties on Michigan early in the game that affected how the corners, Vincent Gray and Gemon Green, played.

“Vince is our best corner, extremely good player,” Harbaugh said. “I thought Gemon Green battled as well and made some real strides. There’s always competition, but I expect Vince will bounce right back. He had a hit on the sideline, their sideline; wasn’t sure how much that was affecting him at that time. Vince is our best corner. Expect he’ll be battling back this week.”

Linebacker Josh Ross also is a captain and said he spoke to the young corners after the game.

“The main thing I tell them is it’s tough, and we made some mistakes, we had some tough plays, but at the end of the day a man is judged on how he faces adversity and he bounces back from tough situations,” Ross said. “That’s what we’ll get judged by and we’ll bounce back strong.”

Ross said in going over film it was a “few plays” that pushed them to the loss. The defense will work, he said, on the “coverage piece” this week.

“Especially in man-to-man situations, getting our hands on doing everything we do especially on the goal line making sure he can’t get in at all,” Ross said. “That’s definitely going to be improvement this week. Definitely going to hone in on that.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis