'Taste' of Big Ten basketball makes Michigan's Hunter Dickinson hungry to be impact player

There’s still no definitive date when the curtains will open on the Big Ten basketball season. But when they do, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has already gotten a sneak peek of what to expect.

During the summer, the freshman center participated in a workout with a couple of the conference’s premier big men in Iowa’s Luka Garza, who is entering his senior year as a top candidate to win national player of the year, and Maryland’s Jalen Smith, who entered the NBA Draft after his sophomore season.

Dickinson, Garza and Smith all played AAU ball for Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover and the offseason session was set up by program director Keith Stevens.

“It was just a lot of fun working out with those guys because they're Big Ten vets,” Dickinson said last week. “I was getting a feel for what the Big Ten was like just seeing how they go about working out and just basketball in general. It was helpful for me playing against Luka, getting used to the physicality of the Big Ten.

“So, coming into college I kind of have a sense of what it was like. I didn't have a full taste. I still have to adjust even more, but it was helpful to learn from those guys and get a little bit of a taste for Big Ten basketball.”

A former top-50 recruit out of DeMatha Catholic and the prized piece of coach Juwan Howard’s first recruiting haul, Dickinson will look to become the latest big from around the D.C. area to make his mark in the Big Ten.

Dickinson was the second member of Michigan’s four-man class to commit and did so halfway through Howard’s inaugural season. Looking back, Dickinson said he wanted to see “how it was going to work” with Howard, from what style of offense he was going to run to how successful he’d be as a first-time head coach.

Dickinson started getting his answers in nonconference play. When Michigan stormed through the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament by beating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, it showed Dickinson that Howard can win big games and “outcoach the best coaches in the country.” Then after watching the Oregon game, Dickinson said Michigan’s NBA-style offense grew on him and he had seen all he needed to see.

“Before I didn't think it was the best offense for me, personally, for my skill set. That's what I was thinking at first. But then the more I thought about it, if I want to play in the NBA this is the offense that I need to be accustomed to playing,” Dickinson said. “I really adapted and adjusted to it, and now I really like the offense that he's running. It fits today's game.

“Then I felt like the connection that we had was great because learning from another man who played your position and knows the skills of what it's like to be a 7-foot guy is something that — it's a feeling that I can't really describe.”

Like most players making the leap from high school to college, Dickinson said one of the biggest adjustments has been the speed of the game as well as the pace of Michigan’s practice. He noted there’s no relaxing in drills and everyone is expected to go “110%” every rep, which left him winded at first but has helped improve his conditioning.

Then there’s the physical nature and rugged effort that comes with banging against bigger bodies in the post, particularly on the defensive end.

“Defense in high school, I was able to more relax, especially at practice, and in games the other team's big man usually wasn't too good. I was able to just play behind and if I walled up well and made him shoot over me, most of the times he would miss and I'd be fine,” Dickinson said. “But in college there's a big difference. Now you have to fight them and make them get pushed out because if they bury you too deep, the big men are going to score. In college you’re having to work earlier, push them out more, not let them catch it so easily and then actually have to guard. Like every play you have to be really locked in or else they're going to score.

“I enjoy being physical and I felt like in high school I wasn't really able to use my body as much because refs would always give me offensive fouls or defensive fouls. But in college, it's more accepted for you to throw your body around. I've just got to get more used to that because I haven't been able to previously (in high school).”

Yet, Dickinson feels like he isn’t operating on a tape delay. He’s able to process information well and the game is already starting to slow down for him to the point he’s able to mentally see plays, see cutters and see the passing lanes.

That has shown in preseason practices, with several teammates citing Dickinson’s IQ and passing — two areas he credits to constantly being in gyms and watching his brothers play while growing up — among the first things that stand out after his 7-foot-1, 255-pound frame.

“He might be one of the most high IQ big men I've ever played with and I've played with (Duke star) Vernon Carey in high school,” freshman wing Jace Howard said Monday. “His ability to pass the ball has been something I've never seen out of a big, like slinging crosscourt passes with his left hand.

“He's one of the most skilled big men I've ever seen, super tall, moves his feet very well. He has a very good back-to-the-basket game and he can really shoot the ball. There are times where he led us in practice in shooting competitions.”

All of that combined with growing comfort and a starting job up for grabs, Dickinson has an opportunity to follow in Garza’s and Smith’s footsteps and make a major impact from Day 1.

“Hunter has come in with a great mindset, willing to learn. I think he's really coachable and he definitely works his tail off on the court and in the weight room,” fifth-year senior center Austin Davis said last month. “He's done a great job with that and I think he's going to be a tremendous player. He's a tremendous player right now and he's just going to go up from here.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins