Michigan mailbag: Problems with game prep, Jim Harbaugh catches heat

There’s been plenty of hand-wringing among Michigan fans after the loss to Michigan State last Saturday and that’s been amplified as the Wolverines prepare to head for Bloomington to face unbeaten Indiana this weekend.

The goodwill the Wolverines generated after the opener at Minnesota evaporated after losing to major underdog Michigan State, and the noise has been deafening. Jim Harbaugh, in his sixth season at Michigan, is now 3-3 against the Spartans and 0-5 against Ohio State, and although slight favorites heading into Indiana, the Hoosiers are 2-0 and the higher-ranked team.

Are things crumbling in Ann Arbor? That seems a bit extreme, but they sure seem to be in the mailbag. Here we go. In my role as Lucy this week, The Doctor is In:

►Question: My senior year at Michigan was the 1997 title season. Heading into the OSU game, I internalized that I didn’t care what happened in the future, as long as we could beat OSU and win the national title. So does that mean the last 20+ years of frustration are all my fault? -- @dangoldss

►Answer: Congrats, Dan, you are Michigan's Steve Bartman. Now your fellow Michigan fans know who to blame. You should probably consider the witness protection program. Good luck, Dan. Make sure to leave a clue next time you tweet so I know it’s you.

►Q: Is Saturday a must-win for Harbaugh or is Indiana really the second-best team in the East? -- @BuckMartini

►A: First off, is there a second-best team in the East? Feels like it’s Ohio State and everyone else, doesn’t it? (And I’m not just saying that because of your allegiance.) But to get to your real point, it does feel like a must-win. Indiana has played UM tough in recent years but Michigan hasn’t stumbled. Michigan needs to feel better about itself, and Harbaugh needs to quiet the very loud criticism of his tenure. Frankly, I’m guessing that’s not his real concern. He wants to win, bottom line.

►Q: What’s up with the defense? I only say that because MSU put up 27 with an awful offense. -- @RedRacer

►Q: The Michigan defensive backs seem to struggle. Is this relative to the type of defense Coach Brown runs, poor coaching of the DBs or lack of talent? They struggled last year too in the games against OSU and Alabama. – @Wayne59779066

►A: So I’m bundling these two, Kevin and Wayne, since they’re related. Look, as far as the corners, with two new starters, including one who didn’t have that much playing experience, there’s no doubt offensive coordinators were going to target them. Wouldn’t you? Michigan had to know that. Michigan needed to adjust but didn’t. But I’ll bet a lot of Graeter’s ice cream that Don Brown will adjust this weekend to protect the back end of the defense and not leave the cornerbacks on an island. It will be helpful for them if linebackers Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett are able to return from injury, and the defensive line, which couldn’t quite get home and rattle Rocky Lombardi, is the key to the operation. Aidan Hutchinson has been dealing with double teams and that should free Kwity Paye. Easier said than done, but those two get pressure and dominos will fall in Michigan’s favor defensively.

►Q: I really want to ask a serious question, but all I come back to is: Why can’t we have nice things? -- @pastordanfbc

►A: Daniel, this requires a very cerebral discussion, and I’m just not equipped for that. It might be time to pen that letter to Santa.

►Q: Does he get fired after the loss this weekend? -- @MikeCandela33

►A: Mike, if they lose to Indiana, the conversation continues regarding Harbaugh and his future as Michigan’s head coach, but fired? Come on. Why would you do that now during this weird COVID season? Does the seat get hotter, sure. But don’t be rash.

►Q: Do you view Jim’s nonexistent contract extension COVID-related or other reasons? -- @Koenighoops

►A: Jeff, there are several things at play, COVID being part of it. I’m wondering what the optics would look like right now if Warde Manuel and Harbaugh agreed to an extension for buckets of money when the department is going to lose $80 million and Manuel has had to lay off nearly two dozen employees? I’ve always believed Manuel meant what he has said – he wants Jim Harbaugh to stay and retire here. And he believes Harbaugh wants that, as well, understanding, of course, that Harbaugh still has unfinished business in the NFL and could be swayed to return. Also, don’t forget, Manuel’s contract is coming up for renewal too. These are complicated times.

►Q: Any idea why Michigan took so few deep shots after it was clear that inside power/inside zone wasn’t there and refs had shown they were going to call defensive PI when it was there? – @MitchellDurso

►A: Yeah, that was a bit head-scratching, but it seemed it was a function of the offensive line not holding up as it had the week before, giving a first-time starter room to breathe. Joe Milton said after the MSU loss that he had happy feet. For sure he left the pocket too early several times. And he had trouble finding receivers deep because they had a difficult time getting separation. It’s a work in progress. A lot of new pieces that need to coordinate better.

►Q: With a fifth-year senior (Kemp) and a 5-star (Hinton) on the interior of the DL, why doesn’t Michigan get more of a push up the middle on passing plays? Seems like Paye/Hutch get pressure outside but no push inside. -- @GoBlueMO

►A: Mark, that’s been an issue the past couple of years. Carlo Kemp and Chris Hinton are the best options in the interior, but your point is accurate. Watching Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson last weekend, they both, especially Hutchinson, were close but couldn’t quite get the job done. The defensive line is the strength of this defense and probably the team, and close just isn’t going to cut it. But you’re right – they need increased pressure from the tackles.

►Q: Whey are the offensive and defensive recruiting philosophies so different lately? Offensive recruiting emphasizing speed, speed, speed. Defense recruiting has for years now added tweeners who can’t run. Defensively they lack the Jims and Joes to run the Xs and Os. -- @Matty_Moooo

►A: I don’t agree with a difference in philosophy regarding recruiting speed. There are speedy players on defense and have been. Devin Bush comes to mind. Aidan Hutchinson is fast, so are Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett. Not saying there aren’t holes in the defense in terms of speed, but I just don’t agree Michigan has recruited lumbering defenders. Is there elite speed across the board? No. Should they be in on more of those elite players? Of course.

►Q: Before Josh Gattis Michigan was referred to as “old fashioned” on offense. But at least they could run the ball and win close games (obviously not OSU). Now, the offense has no identity and looks very unstable. -- @JayUrban11

►A: Well, after the first game, I think the general feeling was Gattis called a very good game -- lots of balance, ball spread around the receivers, and the backs running hard. Then there was the MSU game, and, frankly, he seemed to lose his touch a bit and not just because of the back-to-back wildcat plays. What you’re seeing is a new offensive line being exposed, a first-time starting quarterback still feeling his way. Gattis certainly has to be better, but give this some time and let’s revisit after a couple more games. Maybe they’ll be closer to finding an identity. Or not.

►Q: When will they stop disappointing me? -- @hot_head42

►A: Please see above answer.

►Q: How come no one ever asks Harbaugh about going back to the maize pants on the road? -- @DirCommSense

►A: Seems like there have been bigger issues to discuss. But for the record, I like those better, too.

►Q: I believe rotating four RBs is hurting the team. It doesn’t allow for one to get in the flow or rhythm of the game. What is your opinion? -- @D_davis1356

►A: Daniel, I’m totally with you on this. I’ve never been a running-back-by-committee person and have always believed you’ve got to allow a back to develop a rhythm. Last week, for instance, it seemed like Hassan Haskins was most effective with freshman Blake Corum as a changeup. But I don’t see Michigan changing its approach, so apparently you and I are wrong.

►Q: Since we seem to have an issue with it a few games a year, what specifically are we doing to not prepare well for the week’s game and why does it seem that this is an ongoing problem? -- @TSMurdock

►A: Not preparing well perplexes me, and I’m not really sure what Gattis meant when he said that during a radio interview this week. Did the players overestimate themselves after the win at Minnesota and underestimate Michigan State? Did the coaches not demand more heading into a rivalry game? I suspect it was a bit of both, and that’s really hard to grasp considering the amount of money paid the staff to get the team prepared. It takes two, though, and the players, who have said they’re holding each other accountable and relying on themselves for greater leadership and direction this year, need to determine why they didn’t have the same ferocity as Michigan State.