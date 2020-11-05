Michigan offensive line could see changes for Indiana showdown

Continuity and chemistry are vital for solid offensive line play, but Michigan might see a shakeup this weekend, in part because of injury, after two games.

The No. 23 Wolverines (1-1) play at No. 13 Indiana (2-0) on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.

Michigan had to replace four offensive line starters entering this season and after a strong start in the opener at Minnesota, the line play dipped in the loss to Michigan State last Saturday. A week after Michigan rushed for 256 yards — 8.3 per carry — and five touchdowns, the Wolverines gained 152 yards (4.5 per carry) and scored three rushing touchdowns in the 27-24 loss.

The line did not get a consistent push against the Spartans, who had six tackles for loss and a sack of Joe Milton.

Right tackle Jalen Mayfield, the only returning starter, left the game because of an undisclosed injury. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game and on Monday that Mayfield’s X-rays returned negative.

Asked Monday if Michigan will have the same starting five against the Hoosiers, Harbaugh made clear that hasn’t been determined.

“I don’t know,” Harbaugh said.

Chuck Filiaga, starting his second game at left guard, struggled against the Spartans, and while Mayfield’s X-rays were negative, that does not mean there isn't a soft-tissue issue and he’s cleared to play.

With that in mind, Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner likely has had some work to do this week determining his best five. If Mayfield doesn’t play, it’s possible Andrew Stueber, the starter at right guard the last two weeks, would move to right tackle. He and Mayfield were competing for the starting job last year when Stueber suffered a season-ending knee injury during camp.

If Stueber were to move, freshman Zak Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 334-pound early enrollee freshman, could get the nod. If Filiaga is out of the lineup, redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan (6-6, 327) could be in line to take over. Another tackle who could be in play is Karsen Barnhart, a 6-4, 301-pound sophomore from Paw Paw.

Warinner has spoken highly of all of them during preseason camp.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp has had plenty of time during the extended offseason to get a feel for the young offensive linemen and likes what he has seen from them. Asked specifically about Zinter and Keegan earlier this week, Kemp said they’ve all discussed with this season facing unusual COVID-19 issues, it’s always about being ready.

“Keegan going into a second year here has definitely developed into a player that is ready to go if his time comes,” Kemp said. “Zinter, coming in as a freshman, the kid has gotten better and better since he’s been here. He’s strong enough, he’s a very athletic interior guy. I’m sure when his number is called will definitely be able to step on the field and help us.”

