Detroit News scouting report: Michigan at Indiana

Michigan at Indiana

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV/radio: FS1/950

Records: Michigan 1-1, Indiana 2-0

Line: Wolverines by 3½

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ Week 3 matchup with Indiana:

Key matchup

HOOSIERS' RECEIVERS VS. WOLVERINES' SECONDARY

Michigan proved susceptible in the secondary last week against Michigan State as first-year starting cornerbacks Gemon Green and Vincent Gray struggled. With that blueprint for success, Indiana may try to target senior receiver Whop Philyor more often. Philyor is the Hoosiers’ top receiver and he has racked up 136 receptions, 1,745 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven 100-yard games during his career. The latest 100-yard performance came last week against Rutgers when Philyor had 137 yards on five catches, including a 63-yarder. He enters the Michigan game leading Indiana with 10 receptions, 173 yards and a touchdown, which came in overtime in the season opener against Penn State and set up Michael Penix Jr.'s game-winning 2-point conversion.

Hoosiers to watch

►Michael Penix Jr., QB: The redshirt sophomore is 36-of-62 passing for 408 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season. In the Week 1 upset of Penn State, he ran for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in regulation, threw for a touchdown in overtime and converted the ensuing 2-point conversion following both scores to lift Indiana to the 36-35 victory. Against Rutgers last week, Penix threw three TD passes and tied his career high with four total scores. He is 7-1 as a starter and has tallied 2,021 passing yards, 166 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns in 11 career games.

►Stevie Scott III, RB: Scott has rushed for 138 yards on 41 carries and scored twice through two games. Scott, who was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year, ranks 13th all-time at Indiana with 2,120 career rushing yards after running for 81 yards against Rutgers last weekend. Both his touchdowns came in the upset of Penn State, moving him to seventh in program history in rushing scores (22). The junior has scored in 13 of his last 18 contests (18 rushing, one receiving).

►Micah McFadden, LB: McFadden, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition and was named the Hoosiers’ most outstanding defensive player of the year last season, has 16 tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and an interception this season. In Week 1, the junior tied a career high with 11 tackles, all solos. Last season, McFadden started 12 games and led the team with 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Facts and figures

►Through two games this season, the Hoosiers have scored 34 points off turnovers. They are first in the Big Ten in turnover margin (plus-four), second in interceptions (five) and tied for third in takeaways (six).

►Indiana is a perfect 12-of-12 in the red zone (eight touchdowns) and have held opponents to 4-of-8 (three TDs).

►The Hoosiers have scored at least 30 points 11 times since the start of the 2019 season, which is tied for second (with Minnesota) in the Big Ten behind Ohio State's 14.

►Indiana has started 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1991, and the Hoosiers are ranked in both national polls for the second straight week — No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches. The AP ranking is their best since Oct. 31, 1987 (No. 11), while the team's ranking in the Coaches Poll matches its best from Nov. 1, 1993.

►Indiana’s overtime win over then-No. 8 Penn State in the season opener was its sixth victory against a top-10 opponent in program history, with the last coming at No. 9 Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987. It was also the Hoosiers’ first top-10 victory at Memorial Stadium since Nov. 25, 1967 (a 19-14 win over No. 3 Purdue).

