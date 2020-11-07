Live updates: Michigan vs. Indiana
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Michigan will try to bounce back after its loss to rival Michigan State with a noon game at Indiana on Saturday. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Michigan at Indiana
Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
TV/radio: FS1/950
Records: Michigan 1-1, Indiana 2-0
Line: Wolverines by 3.5
More coverage
Michigan has no plans to deviate from four-back rotation
Detroit News scouting report: Michigan at Indiana
Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: After Spartans swing the state, can Wolverines swing back?
Michigan mailbag: Problems with game prep, Jim Harbaugh catches heat
Trieu: Michigan CB commit Ja'Den McBurrows combines speed, hard-hitting ability