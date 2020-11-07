SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOLVERINES

Live updates: Michigan vs. Indiana

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Michigan will try to bounce back after its loss to rival Michigan State with a noon game at Indiana on Saturday. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Joe Milton

Michigan at Indiana

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV/radio: FS1/950

Records: Michigan 1-1, Indiana 2-0

Line: Wolverines by 3.5

More coverage

Michigan has no plans to deviate from four-back rotation

Detroit News scouting report: Michigan at Indiana

Wojo’s Pigskin Picks: After Spartans swing the state, can Wolverines swing back?

Michigan mailbag: Problems with game prep, Jim Harbaugh catches heat

Trieu: Michigan CB commit Ja'Den McBurrows combines speed, hard-hitting ability

Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Indiana

