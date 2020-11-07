Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson likely out indefinitely with ankle injury

Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, injured in the first series of the Wolverines’ loss to Indiana on Saturday, will be out indefinitely, according to his parents.

Hutchinson, who suffered a right ankle injury, went to the locker room soon after the medical staff checked him on the sideline and never returned to the game. His parents, Chris and Melissa Hutchinson, who attended the game, said in a text to The Detroit News Saturday night, the injury will be reevaluated “over the next 24-48 hours to determine next steps.”

Luiji Vilain filled in for Hutchinson.

Late in the third quarter, Kwity Paye, also a starting defensive end, left the game with an undisclosed injury.

