Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes out vs. Indiana

Bloomington, Ind. – Michigan will be without starting tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes for today’s game at Indiana.

Mayfield, the second-year starter at right tackle, and Hayes, the left tackle, did not travel “due to injury,” according to a Michigan spokesman. Both suffered undisclosed injuries in last Saturday’s loss to Michigan Stadium. Mayfield had X-rays after he left the game and those were negative, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Freshman Zak Zinter and Karsen Barnhart will get the starts today.

Michigan had gone with the same offensive lineup the first two games.

Meanwhile, linebackers Cam McGrone and Michael Barrett, who left last week's game with undisclosed injuries, went through pregame warmups.