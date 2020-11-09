Five-star big man Moussa Diabate commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball’s recruiting keeps on rolling.

The Wolverines landed a commitment from Moussa Diabate, a five-star big man from Florida’s IMG Academy, on Monday.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Diabate is ranked the No. 20 overall recruit in the nation and No. 6 power forward, according to the 247Sports composite.

Diabate is the final piece to Michigan’s 2021 recruiting haul and rounds out Juwan Howard’s top-ranked class, joining five-star forward Caleb Houstan, four-star guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star forward Will Tschetter.

Diabate held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Memphis and Texas Tech, among others.

More: Michigan State No. 13, Michigan No. 25 in preseason AP college basketball poll

The Wolverines were in the running for several five-star big men, including Efton Reid and Charles Bediako, but Diabate’s pledge ends Michigan’s search.

Michigan will have a chance to start locking down its class and securing commitments when the early signing period starts on Wednesday.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins