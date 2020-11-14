Live updates: Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Michigan is reeling.

The Wolverines appeared to be riding high after what appeared to be an impressive season-opening victory at Minnesota, but the wheels have come off in the past few weeks, including a loss to in-state rival and heavy underdog Michigan State.

Last weekend's loss to Indiana was Michigan's first since 1987, and dropped the Wolverines from the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time as an eligible team since the end of the 2017 season.

It's not going to get any easier.

Michigan plays host to No. 13 Wisconsin under the lights Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Wisconsin will be playing its first game since a season-opening victory over Illinois on Oct. 23 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in its program.

In Wisconsin's victory over Illinois, freshman quarterback Graham Mertz was nearly perfect, going 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. That could be trouble for a Michigan secondary that's been torched the past two weeks. The Wolverines are 13th in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing an average of 287.3 yards per game.

Wisconsin's won four of the last six against Michigan, though it hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 2010.

Follow along here for live updates.

Wisconsin at Michigan

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/Radio: ABC/950

► Records: No. 13 Wisconsin 1-0, Michigan 1-2

► Line: Wisconsin by 4½