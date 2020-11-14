Michigan thoroughly outplayed by Wisconsin in 49-11 loss

Ann Arbor – The losses are snowballing for Michigan, which had a jumble of mistakes against Wisconsin and continues to reach new depths.

The Wolverines sunk quickly in the first half against Wisconsin, a team that had missed the last two games because of COVID-19 issues and played without a handful of starters Saturday night at Michigan Stadium, and could never climb its way from a deep, deep hole.

Just as was the case last year when Wisconsin battered Michigan in the Big Ten opener, the Badgers took a 28-0 lead into halftime. Two of their touchdowns came off interceptions of first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton in a 49-11 victory.

Michigan is 1-3 for the first time since 1967 when Bump Elliott was coach, having now lost three straight games, to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Missing starting defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye — Hutchinson is out for the season with a broken ankle and Paye missed the game with an undisclosed injury — and starting offensive tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes, who missed their second straight starts because of injuries, there were problems across the board for Michigan.

The defense sagged again, but this time it wasn’t about the cornerbacks getting burned — the Wolverines gave up 644 passing yards the last two games. Instead, Wisconsin, which has long been run-focused, tore into Michigan’s defense rushing for 341 yards. Of the Badgers’ seven touchdowns, five came on the ground — Nakia Watson scored two, and Danny Davis, Mason Stokke, and Jalen Berger each had one.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s offense, which ran 28 fewer plays than Wisconsin, was stagnant yet again. The Wolverines got a spark late in the third quarter when backup quarterback Cade McNamara entered the game with 4:45 left. He connected with Ronnie Bell for a 23-yard reception on the first play and three plays later gave Michigan its only touchdown, a 23-yard pass to Mike Sainristil. McNamara and Giles Jackson connected for the two-point conversion.

The Wolverines entered this game having given up one turnover, on an interception, through the first three games. But on the Wolverines’ first possession against the Badgers, starting quarterback Joe Milton was intercepted when the ball deflected off the hands of intended receiver tight end Nick Eubanks, into the hands of Scott Nelson.

Wisconsin started its next drive at the Michigan 33-yard line and scored four plays later to take a 7-0 lead. The Badgers built a 14-0 lead after picking off Milton again, this time on a 3rd-and-16 play. At that point, Michigan had 1 yard of offense and had possessed the ball for 1:49.

Milton finished 9-of-19 for 98 yards. McNamara was 4-of-7 for 74 yards and a touchdown.

But it wasn’t just the pass game that was lacking. For the second straight game, Michigan could not get anything going running the ball. Last week at Indiana, the Wolverines had 13 yards on 18 carries. Against the Badgers, Michigan had 47 rushing yards. Sure, Michigan was playing catch-up, but the run game was abandoned early. The running backs, considered the strength of the offense entering this season, combined for 32 yards on 11 carries.

