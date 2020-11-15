UM, MSU football can play on with no spectators during new order

Michigan and Michigan State football games will not be affected by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new COVID-19-related restrictions that will go into effect Wednesday and end Dec. 8.

Because the Big Ten has enforced daily COVID-19 testing since Sept. 30 ahead of the nine-game season that began Oct. 24, Michigan and Michigan State will not have to suspend play, despite in-person instruction being temporarily suspended at all state universities. High school athletics also will be paused during the three-week order.

“Football will be able to continue practicing and competing since our student-athletes and staff are in daily testing protocol,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Sunday night in a text to The Detroit News. “We will not be able to have individuals attend our games during this three-week executive order.”

That is the only significant change for Michigan and Michigan State the next three weeks. While the Big Ten has not allowed fans at its football games this fall, parents and families of the players have been able to attend games at most stadiums.

The Wolverines and Spartans both travel for their games this weekend, with Michigan at Rutgers and Michigan State at Maryland. On Nov. 28, Michigan plays Penn State at Michigan Stadium and MSU hosts Northwestern. The following week on Dec. 5, Michigan is home again against Maryland and MSU plays Ohio State at Spartan Stadium.

