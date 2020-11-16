Five-star QB J.J. McCarthy: I'm 100% committed to Michigan

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan’s five-star quarterback commit, reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines and also preached patience via social media after Michigan’s third-straight loss, a 49-11 dismantling by Wisconsin on Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

McCarthy shared a post on Twitter shortly after the loss and then posted a sequence of three tweets Sunday morning showing his support of the Michigan football program.

“2020 has showed me, that we all just need to take a deep break and relax,” he tweeted after the game.

Michigan is 1-3 this season, including 0-2 at home in coach Jim Harbaugh’s sixth season. The Wolverines begin the second half of the season at Rutgers on Saturday night.

In a message to The Detroit News, McCarthy made clear he has not wavered from his pledge to Michigan. McCarthy, 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, committed to Michigan on May 11, 2019. The five-star is the nation’s No. 2-ranked quarterback according to 247Sports Composite. He transferred before this season to play his senior year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

“Just know I am 100 (percent) committed to Michigan, and I cannot wait to get there in January. Go Blue!” McCarthy wrote in a message to The News late Sunday.

McCarthy and a number of other Michigan’s 2021 commits were in Ann Arbor for the game Saturday night. Although this is a recruiting dead period that has been extended to April 2021, the commits decided to get together for an opportunity to get to know each other better.

Clearly aware of the fallout among much of the Michigan fanbase after the loss, McCarthy posted a string of tweets on Sunday saying that everyone is “in this together.”