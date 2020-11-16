Michigan QB job is open competition between Joe Milton, Cade McNamara

As limping Michigan heads into its fifth game of the season, there could be a change at quarterback.

Joe Milton has started the first four games, but with just less than five minutes left in the third quarter of Michigan’s 49-11 loss to Wisconsin Saturday night, backup Cade McNamara took over and gave the Wolverines a spark. Milton had thrown two interceptions early in the game.

McNamara, a redshirt freshman, guided Michigan to its only touchdown and converted a two-point conversion.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the competition for the starting job is open as the Wolverines (1-3) prepare to play at Rutgers on Saturday night.

“We’re gonna open it up,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “There will be competition. Both will see action with the ones throughout the week.”

Milton, a redshirt sophomore, is 74-of-125 for 967 yards and has four interceptions against four touchdowns this season. McNamara is 4-of-10 for 74 yards and a touchdown.