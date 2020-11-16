Baseball America: Michigan's Erik Bakich among 10 best college coaching hires since 2000

The Detroit News

In eight seasons as Michigan's baseball coach, Erik Bakich has won more than 61% of his games and in 2019 led the Wolverines to a national runner-up finish.

That's one of three NCAA Tournaments appearances Michigan has made under Bakich, who Baseball America writes is one of the top college baseball coaching hires since 2000.

The publication ranks Bakich 10th among the sport's top hires since 2000 in a story posted Monday. The Wolverines hired Bakich in 2012, after he was 70-98 in three seasons as Maryland's coach.

"From 2010-2012," write Baseball America's Teddy Cahill and Joe Healy, "Bakich laid the foundation for Maryland teams that would end up going to back-to-back super regionals in 2013 and 2014 under John Szefc, and in 2013, he began the process of building the Michigan program back into a national title contender, culminating in the Wolverines coming one win short of said championship in 2019."

Michigan took Vanderbilt and Tim Corbin, who tops Baseball America's list, to three games in the 2019 College World Series before falling in the finale, 8-2. For his efforts in leading the Wolverines to 50 victories and the brink of a national title, Bakich was named the consensus coach of the year.

Michigan was briefly ranked No. 1 in the country in 2020, a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, and also has won a Big Ten tournament title under Bakich.

He is 266-169-1 at Michigan, including 101-64 in Big Ten games.