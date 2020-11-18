Big Ten division crossover game Dec. 19 might be at Ford Field

Ford Field could have a busy college football weekend in mid-December.

A Michigan athletic department official confirmed Wednesday that domed Ford Field could be a venue for a Big Ten Week 9 division crossover game on Dec. 19.

“It is” being considered, a source told The Detroit News.

The source requested anonymity because there has been no official announcement about the game.

This confirms comments Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos made Tuesday night on the “Husker Sports Nightly” radio show. Moos said the Big Ten is looking at a number of NFL domed stadiums for the final game of the Big Ten season, called “Champions Week.” Moos also said the games could be played at campus sites, as has been the case all season.

The Big Ten championship game already is set Dec. 19 for Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ford Field is hosting the MAC football championship Dec. 18, and the Lions play at Tennessee Dec. 20, so the stadium would not be in use on Dec. 19. It is unclear whether Ford Field could host more than one Big Ten crossover game.

When the Big Ten was considering a winter/spring football schedule after originally postponing this season in August, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told the Columbus Dispatch that domed stadiums in Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, St. Louis and Syracuse were under consideration.

The Big Ten reinstated the fall season in September and the eight-game season began the weekend of Oct. 24. The “Champions Week” game will be a seeded matchup between East and West division teams.

Alvarez told reporters in September that nine games seemed to be the sweet spot to appeal to players who had opted out and were considering a return to their college teams.

“We wanted to make a season meaningful,” Alvarez said. “You have a number of players that are trying to make a decision whether they’re opting in or they’re opting out. We wanted to make a meaningful season for all of them. Nine games was what we felt was very meaningful.”