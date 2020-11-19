Michigan athletics offers fan cutouts for Crisler Center

Michigan basketball fans won’t be able to fill the seats at Crisler Center this season, but they can still be there in spirit and in cardboard form.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no sale of public tickets and no fans will be permitted to physically attend games, per Big Ten policy. But just like football, Michigan athletics is offering fans a chance to purchase cutouts.

Fans can submit a photo of themselves, a friend, a family member or a pet to be placed on a cutout inside Crisler Center. The cost is $45 for the general public and $35 for students. The same opportunity is available for Yost Ice Arena (hockey) and Cliff Keen Arena (volleyball, wrestling and men’s gymnastics).

Orders must be placed at least seven days before a game for a cutout appear in the stands for that contest. The first men’s basketball home game is on Wednesday. The women’s team has yet to release its schedule.

Cutouts will be placed in various locations in each venue — there’s no guarantee of exact placement — and will remain there for the duration of the season. For an additional $25, Michigan will ship the cutout to the purchaser after the season.

Fan are encouraged to wear Michigan gear, preferably maize, in the photo. Visit the FanCutouts website for photo criteria — no group photos, no selfies, photos must be vertical — and to place an order.

Proceeds from the cutouts will support Michigan’s student-athletes.

