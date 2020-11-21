Live updates: Michigan at Rutgers
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
Michigan will try to end a three-game slide when it takes on Rutgers on Saturday night.
The Wolverines (1-3) have not won a game since their season opener at Minnesota, a stretch that includes losses to in-state rival Michigan State and their first loss to Indiana since 1987.
Likewise, the Scarlet Knights lug a three-game losing streak into Saturday night's contest, not having won since their season opener at Michigan State.
Follow along here for live updates.
► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey.
► TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/950 AM
► Records: Both teams are 1-3
► Line: Michigan by 10½