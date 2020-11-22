Michigan ends losing streak with 3OT victory at Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. — Nothing has been easy for Michigan season this season, not even winning at Rutgers, a team it has manhandled the last five years.

The Wolverines, who look like they have found an answer at quarterback in Cade McNamara, overcame a 17-point deficit, then faced overtime after giving up the tying touchdown and two-point conversion with 27 seconds left.

Michigan broke its three-game losing streak with a 48-42 victory over Rutgers in triple overtime Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Michigan is now 2-3.

The Wolverines were on offense first in the first overtime and Quinn Nordin missed the field-goal attempt, his third miss of the game. Rutgers then failed on a 45-yard attempt by Valentino Ambrosio.

The Scarlet Knights took a 42-35 lead in the second overtime on a 25-yard pass from Noah Vedral to Jovani Haskins. Michigan moved to the Rutgers 8-yard line on a 17-yard pass to Giles Jackson. A personal foul on Rutgers pushed Michigan to the 4-yard line. McNamara scored on a 2-yard run. The score was tied, 42-42.

In the third overtime, Michigan got a boost on 3rd-and-18 when Rutgers’ Avery Young was called for pass interference, giving the Wolverines a first down at the 7-yard line. On 4th-and-1, Hassan Haskins got the touchdown to take a 48-42 lead, but the two-point conversion failed. That was Haskins’ first touchdown of the game and it was the winner. He had 110 yards on 22 carries.

Safety Daxton Hill sealed the victory, intercepting Verdal in the third overtime.

McNamara, a redshirt freshman, was 27-of-36 for 260 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Cornelius Johnson. The two connected on a 9-yard pass for the Wolverines’ final score in regulation. Nick Eubanks and Mike Sainristil also caught touchdown passes.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday the quarterback competition would be open this week, after Milton threw two interceptions in the 49-11 loss to Wisconsin. Both led to Badgers touchdowns. McNamara came in late in the third quarter and instantly gave Michigan a spark, guiding the Wolverines to their only touchdown.

Not surprisingly, Milton made his fifth start at Rutgers, but the redshirt sophomore had an uneven first half. He was 6-of-13 for 103 yards. During Michigan’s first series of the game, he had a promising, start converting on Michigan’s first third down with a 16-yard pass to tight end Nick Eubanks. The next time he faced third down he connected on a 9-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson, who then fumbled.

With Michigan trailing 14-0, Milton could get nothing going, throwing two incompletions and taking a sack. Rutgers took a 17-0 lead its next possession, then McNamara came into the game. McNamara sparked Michigan with a 52-second scoring drive that covered 63 yards in three plays. He connected with Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown with 3:40 left in the first half.

Michigan opened the second half with a spark from Jackson, who scored his second career touchdown on a kickoff return. He went 95 yards for the score and suddenly Michigan was within 17-14. But Rutgers quickly responded and expanded its lead to 24-14 with a three-play, 75 yard drive. Noah Vedral connected with Bo Melton for a 61-yard touchdown

The pinball scoring didn’t stop there. Michigan replied with an eight-play, 59-yard drive that featured a pinpoint, 14-yard pass from McNamara to tight end Erick All on third and 12 followed by a 25-yard run by Hassan Haskins that set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from McNamara to Nick Eubanks. Michigan pulled to 24-21.

Rutgers scored again its next possession, this time on a 42-yard field goal for a 27-21 lead.

The flurry of points didn’t stop there.

McNamara lifted Michigan to its first lead, 28-27, with 13:38 left when he connected with Sainristil on a 6-yard touchdown. The drive was kept alive with a big 21-yard play, McNamara to Chris Evans, on fourth and 5 at the Rutgers 37-yard-line.

After Michigan went ahead, 35-27, on Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown reception, Rutgers wasn’t done. The Scarlet Knights started from their 25-yard line and reached the Michigan 11. With 34 seconds left and Rutgers facing fourth and nine, the Scarlet Knights took a timeout, followed by a Michigan timeout.

Vedral scrambled and found Aron Cruickshank in the end zone with 27 seconds left to pull within 35-33. Vedral made an outstanding effort running in through the Michigan defense for the two-point conversion, tying the score with 27 seconds left.

It was gut-check time for Michigan at halftime, as Rutgers led, 17-7. The Wolverines have been outscored, 97-59, in the first half this season.

Again, Michigan was playing from behind and had to look pass first, but the run game offered almost no assist in the first half.

They were working behind another new-look offensive line. Injured starting tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes were out for the third game, and center Andrew Vastardis did not travel because of an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by Zach Carpenter. Chuck Filiaga at left guard is the only lineman who has played in every game this season.

Michigan had 17 yards on 15 carries and that includes 16 sack yards. But Michigan’s backs had 10 carries for 24 yards. This has been a continuing problem for the Wolverines, who entering this season considered their run game the strong point of the team.

The Wolverines missed two long field goals in the first half, with Nordin missing from 49 yards and 53 yards with no time left before the half.

