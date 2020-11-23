Grosse Pointe South five-star Will Johnson has Michigan among finalists

The Detroit News

Will Johnson, a five-star cornerback from Grosse Pointe South, announced his five college finalists on Twitter on Monday. They are Michigan, Ohio State, Arizona State, Oklahoma and USC.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior, is ranked the No. 1 player in Michigan and the No. 4 cornerback nationally for 2022 by the 247Sports composite.

There are five Crystal Ball predictions for Johnson on 247Sports and all are for Michigan.

Johnson has been a Michigan fan since youth; his father, Deon Johnson (Detroit King) played for the Wolverines.

“Will’s just the best skilled player I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been coaching 31 years,” Grosse Pointe South coach Tim Brandon told The Detroit News in September. “He’s a rare breed, you don’t get those kids obviously very often. He has the entire package. He has speed, toughness, and great size for a corner. He just makes amazing plays, and on top of that he’s also kind of a humble kid. He’s real quiet, keeps to himself and when you give him a compliment he just kind of smiles at you, definitely not an all about-me kid.”

Subscription: Five Michigan takeaways: There's no controversy; Cade McNamara deserves to start