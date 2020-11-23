Jim Harbaugh mum on Michigan's starting quarterback for Penn State game

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is not tipping his hand on who will start at quarterback in the Wolverines’ upcoming game against Penn State.

Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton has started all five games this season, but redshirt freshman Cade McNamara helped lift the Wolverines to a 48-42 come-from-behind, triple-overtime victory at Rutgers last Saturday night. He took over at quarterback late in the second quarter with Michigan trailing, 17-0, and immediately sparked the team, orchestrating a touchdown drive his first series.

McNamara was 27-of-36 for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the win that snapped Michigan’s three-game losing streak. The Wolverines are 2-3 and face winless Penn State on Saturday.

“Not going to make any dramatic announcements, as per usual, at this press conference,” Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly news conference when asked if McNamara will be the starter.

Milton was 5-of-12 for 89 yards against the Scarlet Knights.

Big Ten honor

Michigan sophomore Giles Jackson was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance, including a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half of the Wolverines’ comeback victory over Rutgers in triple overtime last Saturday night

The return was the seventh-longest in program history. He has had two in his career – Jackson scored last season at Maryland on a 97-yard kickoff return. He was named Big Ten special teams player on Nov. 4, 2019 after that game.

