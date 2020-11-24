Vincent Gray: It looks like Cade McNamara will be Michigan's starting QB vs. Penn State

It was an innocent slip-up, but Michigan starting cornerback Vincent Gray apparently spilled the beans on who will not surprisingly start at quarterback for the Wolverines on Saturday.

Michigan plays Penn State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and Gray, during a Zoom call with reporters on Tuesday, was asked who he thinks will start at quarterback for the Nittany Lions. Gray misheard and thought he was asked who will start for Michigan.

Joe Milton has started all five games for the Wolverines, but Cade McNamara has come in the last two games and given the team a spark, particularly last Saturday night as he led the Wolverines from a 17-0 deficit to a 48-42 triple-overtime victory at Rutgers. McNamara accounted for five touchdowns and threw for 260 yards and four scores.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was mum when asked Monday if McNamara will be the starter against Penn State.

Gray, thinking he was asked about the Wolverines’ quarterback situation, said he appears to be McNamara.

“From the looks of it, I think Cade is going to be starting at quarterback for us this Saturday,” Gray said. “Either way, they’re both very talented, and they both do a good job. Either way, I feel like we’ll be fine, to be honest. But I think Cade, he’s got the wheels turning for the offense right now, and I think they’re going to let him keep going.”

It was then pointed out the question was about Penn State’s quarterback.

“Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, my bad,” Gray said, laughing.

