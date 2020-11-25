Michigan offensive linemen Jalen Mayfield, Ryan Hayes nearing return

Michigan offensive tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes, who have missed the last three games while recovering from injuries, have been practicing and could return soon to the lineup.

Both started the first two games of the season, but have not played since. Mayfield, the right tackle and only returning starter from last season, has been working through a high-ankle sprain, while Hayes has been dealing with turf toe.

The Wolverines (2-3) are preparing to face Penn State (0-5) on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

“They’re both practicing, so we’re just working seeing how quickly they can come back,” offensive line coach Ed Warinner said Wednesday during a video conference with reporters. “They’re both getting out there and doing practice reps, so it’s good to see them out there.

“I won’t say anything other than that, but they are not in the training room during practice. They are on the field in gear working out and we’re moving them along. They want to get back as quickly as they can, so we’ll see when that is. Both or one might be available Saturday.”

There have been three different starting offensive lines the first five games of the season. Center Andrew Vastardis did not play at Rutgers last Saturday night because of injury, and Zach Carpenter filled in. Chuck Filiaga at left guard is the only player who has started the entire season at his position. Andrew Stueber also has started every game but made his first two starts at right guard and the last three at right tackle.

