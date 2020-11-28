Live updates: Milton back at QB for Michigan as McNamara leaves with injury

Milton's second act not going well, two bad throws end Michigan driv

Michigan takes over at the 12 with 8:20 left in the half.

Joe Milton throws a strike to Ronnie Bell for a 21-yard completion to the Michigan 33, and this drive starts with a bang. Cade McNamara is out of the locker room, and per ESPN, tried to get out onto the field before the series started, to no avail.

Blake Corum rushes for a gain of 3. Milton's second-down pass to Bell is high and away and hits off the receiver's hands. His throw on third down falls short of the target.

Penn State will get it at its own 24.

Michigan 7, Penn State 7 (7:00 2nd)

Michigan defense gets another stop as Clifford leaves with injury

Penn State takes over at its own 16 with 12:02 to go in the half.

Sean Clifford hits Parker Washington for 3 yards on first down and 6 on second down. Will Levis moves the chains with a 3-yard run on third down.

Clifford throws complete to Washington for a pickup of 13 yards on first down as Penn State moves to the 41.

Keyvone Lee rushes for a yard on first down. Clifford's throw to Jahan Dotson down the sideline falls incomplete.

Injury alert: Penn State QB Sean Clifford appears to be feeling a lot of pain in his knee after taking a low hit. He is being tended to by the training staff.

Levis rushes for 6 yards, and Penn State will be forced to punt.

Michigan 7, Penn State 7 (8:20 2nd)

Milton in for injured McNamara, Michigan punts ball from Penn State territory

Joe Milton's role as backup didn't last long. Cade McNamara was seen heading to the locker room between drives, and that'll mean that Milton, who started the first five games of Michigan's season, is back under center.

Chris Evans rushes for 13 yards on first down to the Penn State 49.

Evans gets it again on the next two plays, rushes of 8 and 0 yards. Hassan Haskins is hit for a loss of 1 on third-and-2, and Michigan will punt from Penn State territory.

Michigan 7, Penn State 0 (12:02 2nd)

Michigan gets ball back as Penn State punts ball away for first time

Penn State takes over at the 25. The Nittany Lions are looking to regain their 7-point lead.

Caziah Holmes rushes for 1 yard on first down, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END 1ST: Michigan 7, Penn State 7

Holmes goes for another yard on second down. Sean Clifford is hit by Kwity Paye while letting go of a third-down pass that falls harmlessly to the turf.

Penn State 7, Michigan 7 (14:13 2nd)

Michigan ties game on strong drive from Haskins

Michigan takes over at the Penn State 31, and they get a huge boost from the missed field goal. Hassan Haskins takes the first play from scrimmage to the Penn State 9-yard-line for a gain of 60 yards.

Haskins rushes for 4 on the next play. Cade McNamara rushes for 3 yards on second down, then gives to Haskins for a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Michigan 7, Penn State 7 (0:30 1st)

Michigan has takeaway overturned, Penn State misses field goal

Sean Clifford throws complete to Parker Washington on first down, but he's stripped by Josh Ross, and Gemon Green returns the fumble for a Michigan touchdown. That is, until the officials overturn the play. It's a 7-yard completion, second-and-3. Keyvone Lee rushes for 4 yards on the next play.

First-and-10 at the Michigan 47.

Clifford throws complete to Brenton Strange on first down, a gain of 4, then hits a second-down pass to Washington for a gain of 8.

Clifford rushes for 2 yards to the Michigan 33. Penn State faces third-and-8 after an incompletion to Jahan Dotson on second down. Lee goes down after a gain of 7. Penn State planned to go for it on fourth-and-1, but took a false-start penalty.

Jordan Stout's 49-yard field goal is no good. The deficit remains 7 for the Wolverines.

Penn State 7, Michigan 0 (2:32 1st)

Michigan turns ball over on downs on opening drive

Michigan takes over at the 25 after a touchback. The Wolverines already trail 7-0 in this one, thanks to a great drive from Penn State to start the game.

Cade McNamara will get the start at quarterback for Michigan after a solid performance against Rutgers. He throws on first down to Ronnie Bell, a completion of 8. Hassan Haskins rushes for 5 to the 38 to pick up a new set of downs.

McNamara completes to Bell on a screen that gains 5, then gets it to Roman Wilson for a pickup of 4 to bring up third-and-1. Haskins beats a stacked box for a gain of 3 to move the chains.

A direct snap to Haskins on first down loses 1 yard. McNamara hits Erick All for a gain of 8, bringing up third-and-4. Haskins rushes for only a yard, leading to a fourth-down attempt: McNamara throws incomplete to Cornelius Johnson.

Penn State takes over on downs.

Penn State 7, Michigan 0 (6:22 1st)

Penn State cruises down field on opening drive, takes 7-0 lead

Penn State takes over at the 25 to start the game. Keyvone Lee rushes for 7 yards on first down and 4 on second down to move the chains.

Kwity Paye forces Sean Clifford to throw the ball away on the next play. Lee then rushes for gains of 9 and 2 to make it first-and-10 at the Penn State 47.

Clifford then finds his first completion of the day, hitting Parker Washington for a gain of 20 yards to the Michigan 33.

Lee rushes for 2 yards on first down. Clifford then hits Isaac Lutz for a pickup of 16 yards, and Penn State is cooking. First-and-10 at the Michigan 15.

Lee rushes for 9 yards, then gets into the end zone with a new 6-yard run on second-and-1. Touchdown, Nittany Lions.

Penn State 7, Michigan 0 (10:50 1st)

Pregame

Michigan is looking for its first victory this season at the Big House, possibly behind a quarterback making his first collegiate start.

That appears to be the biggest story line as Michigan (2-3) plays host to Penn State (0-5) at noon today as the Wolverines mull a change under center.

Freshman Cade McNamara came on in relief of starter Joe Milton last week and led the Wolverines to a 48-42 come-from-behind triple-overtime victory over Rutgers, snapping a three-game losing skid. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't made an announcement aboout who will start Saturday, though cornerback Vincent Gray appeared to spill the beans to reporters this week.

Whoever starts at quarterback will face a Penn State team entangled in a historical season-opening tailspin. The Nittany Lions' 0-5 start is the first in their 134-year history.

Follow along here for live updates.

Michigan vs. Penn State

► Kickoff: noon today, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: ABC/950

► Records: Michigan is 2-3, Penn State is 0-5

► Line: Michigan by 1