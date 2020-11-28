Penn State runs roughshod over Michigan en route to 27-17 win

Ann Arbor — Michigan, searching for any sort of motivation, approached this game as it did a week earlier, having hit the reset button and preparing as though the next game was the first of the season.

The players embraced that method and felt it helped them in a triple-overtime win at Rutgers, so they went with that again while preparing to face winless Penn State. But it takes more than a mantra to win games, as the Wolverines found out Saturday in their third loss at home.

Penn State took advantage of Michigan’s poor tackling, and not even a change at quarterback with Cade McNamara making his first career start could overcome the hole the Wolverines faced yet again this season at halftime. The Nittany Lions never relinquished the lead in a 27-17 victory over Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 27, Michigan 17

Michigan is now 2-4 this season and 0-3 at home. Penn State is 1-5.

Penn State Sean Clifford, plagued by interceptions this season, was error-free against Michigan and was 17-of-28 for 163 yards, and he also ran for 73 yards on nine carries and had a touchdown. Keyvone Lee rushed for 134 yards on 22 carries and had a touchdown. Backup quarterback Will Levis also ran for a score.

The Nittany Lions entered the game 124th nationally in turnover margin — Clifford had eight interceptions and the team had five fumbles — but were turnover-free against Michigan. The Wolverines, meanwhile, lost a fumble when Mike Sainristil misplayed a punt return, leading to the Nittany Lions’ final points of the first half, a 22-yard field goal.

Michigan entered with a defense ranked 91st yielding an average 437.8 yards a game. Penn State finished with 417 yards, including 254 yards.

McNamara was 12-of-25 for 91 yards in his debut. He left the game in the first half with an apparent injury to his right shoulder but was able to return. He and Joe Milton combined to go 13-of-28 for 112 yards. Michigan had 174 rushing yards, including Hassan Haskins’ 101 yards on 17 carries. He had two touchdowns.

The Wolverines, who snapped their three-game losing streak with a triple-overtime game at Rutgers a week ago, trailed 17-7 at halftime. This was familiar territory for Michigan which has now been outscored, 117-66, in the first half this season.

Michigan’s defense struggled despite the return of defensive end Kwity Paye. It gave up big plays, like a 20-yard pass completion in the first series of the game, another 22-yard completion, and Clifford’s 28-yard touchdown run, all in the first half.

The Nittany Lions had 241 yards in the first half, including 131 rushing (5.5 per carry), 15 first downs and was 3-of-8 on third down.

Penn State opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive as Lee scored on a six-yard run. The Nittany Lions missed a chance to expand the lead when they missed a 49-yard field goal.

Michigan finally got on the board with a 2-yard run by Haskins, who opened the drive with a 59-yard run to the Penn State 9-yard line. Just before the end of the half, the Nittany Lions took advantage of Sainristil’s fumble and converted the turnover to a field goal for the final score of the half.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis