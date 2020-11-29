Former quarterback Brian Griese, after Michigan's latest defeat: 'Enough is enough!'

The Detroit News

Former Michigan quarterback Brian Griese is not all that active on Twitter, but his 155th post on Saturday night was clearly an indication of how fed up he is with the current Michigan football program under the leadership of coach Jim Harbaugh.

Above a graphic that listed Harbaugh’s five losing achievements in six seasons coaching his alma mater, Griese wrote: “Enough is enough!” His message posted several hours after Michigan fell to 2-4, losing to winless Penn State. The Wolverines are 0-3 at Michigan Stadium this season.

His comment is notable because Griese was the quarterback who helped lead Michigan to an unbeaten season in 1997 and a share of the national championship. He is now a Monday Night Football analyst. When reached by The Detroit News on Sunday, he declined further comment regarding his tweet.

The graphic included Harbaugh’s 0-5 record against Ohio State, his 2-12 record against top-10 teams and zero Big Ten championships. Michigan has not won or shared a Big Ten title since 2004.

Michigan right tackle Andrew Stueber fielded questions after the loss to Penn State regarding a broken culture within the program. He bristled at the note.

“Those aren’t the people coming in every day and working with the team,” Stueber said, referring to those who criticize the program. “Something like that saying it’s a bad culture, they’re not there every day with us working, grinding, watching film, working out, getting there early, getting treatment. It’s the kind of noise I don’t worry about, I don’t listen to much. I play for the guys around me and listen to the coaches.”