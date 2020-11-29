No. 25 Michigan survives scrappy Oakland 81-71 in OT

Ann Arbor — Michigan squared off against in-state foe Oakland for the first time in nearly a decade on Sunday.

The Wolverines probably won’t mind if they don’t see the Golden Grizzlies again anytime soon.

Michigan needed overtime to overcome a sloppy performance and used a huge bench boost from freshmen center Hunter Dickinson to avoid the upset, 81-71, at Crisler Center in the teams' first meeting since 2011.

Dickinson finished with 19 points, six coming in overtime, off the bench. Senior forward Isaiah Livers added 22 points for No. 25 Michigan (2-0), which committed 20 turnovers — 15 coming in the first half — and 20 fouls.

BOX SCORE: No. Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT

After trailing by two at halftime and failing to close out the game in regulation, Dickinson overwhelmed Oakland with his size and the Golden Grizzlies didn’t have an answer. He spearheaded a 9-0 run to open overtime with a layup and four free throws to put Michigan ahead, 73-67, at the 2:50 mark.

Livers capped the spurt with a 3-pointer and delivered another deep ball in the closing seconds as Michigan dominated the extra frame by a 14-4 margin.

The Wolverines opened the second half with a quick burst to go back on top, 36-33, on a 3-pointer from Livers. But the momentum faded fast as the Wolverines continued to make unforced errors.

Oakland took advantage and used an 11-2 spurt that was bookended by 3-pointers from Blake Lampman and Jalen Moore to regain a 44-38 lead with 14:47 to play.

The Golden Grizzlies were able to hold the Wolverines at bay until freshmen Terrance Williams and Dickinson provided a spark off the bench. The two combined for 12 points during a pivotal stretch where Dickinson took over down low and put Michigan back on top, 57-56, at the 8:01 mark.

That set the stage for a back-and-forth finish that saw Oakland go back up by two and tie the game three times over the next six minutes. Each time Dickinson came through, twice with a bucket and twice with an assist to Livers that gave Michigan a 67-65 edge with 2:26 remaining.

Michigan struggled to close it out by missing their next three shots before Oakland used two free throws from Rashad Williams to knot it at 67 with 28 seconds left. Michigan’s final possession went nowhere and Dickinson missed a jumper from the elbow to send it to overtime.

Moore finished with 19 points and Trey Townsend added 13 for Oakland (0-4), which was playing its fourth game in five days after dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that led to a nearly three-week shutdown earlier this month when nine players and five staff members — including longtime coach Greg Kampe — tested positive.

It’s made for a difficult start to the season for an Oakland team that’s incorporating seven newcomers. The Golden Grizzlies were handed a 52-point thumping by Xavier, a 27-point beating by Toledo and a 14-point loss by Bradley at a multi-team event in Cincinnati due to a combination of slow starts, poor shooting and sloppy play.

Over the first three games, Oakland averaged 54 points, shot 27.5% from the field, had almost as many turnovers (48) as made field goals (50) and was outscored 139-60 in the first halves.

Things got slightly better on Sunday as the Golden Grizzlies shot 32.8% from the field (21-for-64) but committed 16 more turnovers.

Despite Oakland’s woes, Michigan got off to a forgettable start against the Golden Grizzlies’ zone defense that left them flustered, frustrated and without starting guard Mike Smith for much of the first half due to foul trouble. Fifth-year senior center Austin Davis and Livers were the only ones to figure things out in the early going and combined to score Michigan’s first 12 points.

Oakland took its first lead, 10-9, on 3-pointer from Micah Parrish, but it was short-lived as Livers and senior guard Eli Brooks answered right back with back-to-back deep balls to make it 15-10 with 14:13 left in the first half.

The Wolverines struggled to take advantage of some clean looks from 3-point range before a layup from junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. put Michigan up, 27-19, at the 7:15 mark. But the careless passes and turnovers continued to pile up, allowing Oakland to hang around and eventually pull back ahead.

The Golden Grizzlies closed the half on a 14-4 run and took a 33-31 lead into the break on a short jumper from Townsend as the Wolverines entered halftime with more turnovers (15) than made field goals (12).

Oakland will wrap up its grueling seven-game nonconference slate with three more road games: at Purdue on Tuesday, at Oklahoma State on Saturday and at Michigan State on Dec. 13. Michigan has three more home nonconference matchups, with Ball State up next on Wednesday.

