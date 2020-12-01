ESPN's Herbstreit apologizes after suggesting Michigan may wave 'white flag' vs. Ohio State

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit boldly suggested Michigan might wave “the white flag” and avoid playing arch-rival Ohio State. Michigan has held virtual football activities the last two days while awaiting confirmation of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

It is unclear whether Michigan, which has not had a COVID issue this season, will play its final home game on Saturday against Maryland. The Wolverines finish the regular season at Ohio State on Dec. 12, and the Big Ten will have a bonus cross-over game the following week as well as the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19.

Ohio State is ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings that were revealed Tuesday night.

“The fact that (the Buckeyes) have played four games and they’re still sitting there in the top four, now it comes down to they’re gonna play Michigan State Saturday, I still think Michigan waves the white flag and potentially avoids playing Ohio State next week and then they’ll potentially get a game on the 19th,” Herbstreit said during the show.

“They could be sitting there with six games. And Michigan, is that fair? Michigan could opt out basically of that game and keep Ohio State out of six games to qualify for the Big Ten championship. That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Michigan paused in-person activities on Monday and Tuesday, as well, while awaiting confirmation of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

“Out of abundance of caution, we will again hold all team activities in a virtual format today,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Tuesday in a text message shared with reporters. “We will continue to follow the prevention protocols and recommendations of our medical professionals and the health department and do everything to keep our focus on protecting the heal, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff.”

The Wolverines are 2-4, including 0-3 at home. They are part of a small group that has played every game this year, along with Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana and Iowa. Northwestern had played all its game but it’s match-up with Minnesota on Saturday has been canceled.

The Buckeyes have played four games and canceled its game last Saturday against Illinois the day before just hours after revealing OSU coach Ryan Day had tested positive. Ohio State has not played the last two weeks – Maryland canceled their game the week before – and plays at Michigan State on Saturday

Herbstreit later apologized to Michigan in a video he shared from his Twitter account.

“Made some comments about Michigan, about the potential of them waving the white flag and intentionally trying to avoid playing Ohio State by just saying, ‘Hey, we have too many cases, and we’re gonna opt out.’ I had no business at all saying that,” Herbstreit said. “I have no evidence of that. It was completely unfair to the University of Michigan, to Jim Harbaugh, to his players and coaches. I just wanted to apologize.”

During the show, Herbstreit said he had spoken to a number of coaches who believe teams are opting out of games to avoid humiliating defeats.

“I think if anything we all go through some ups and downs, many downs for a lot of people during this COVID crisis that we’re all in,” Herbstreit said during the video. “And for me, in college football I really struggle with where we are, players opting out, teams canceling games. It just seems like it’s a downward spiral. Typically, I try to remain positive and upbeat and I think sometimes we all have our breaking points. I think right now at Week 14 with so much negativity surrounding the sport, I think that’s sometimes a pressure point for me.”

In his final remarks, Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, reiterated he made a mistake.

“Again, I did not mean to insinuate, I have no evidence at all – Michigan, right now, they’re trying to do the best they can of trying to cover and contain a virus from spreading on that roster,” he said. “I wish them all the best. Hope they can play Saturday against Maryland, hope they can play Ohio State. Again, I misspoke. I’m apologizing.

“I think I was more trying to say this is happening around the country. We’re seeing that, but it was completely uncalled for to say Michigan was potentially doing that. I have absolutely no evidence of that. To Michigan, to their fans, especially to Jim Harbaugh and to those players, I hope everybody is OK regarding the COVID, and again, I hope they’re able to play and get their last two games in and wish them all the best. I’ve got a 25-year track record of not being a guy that pokes at Michigan even though I’m an Ohio State guy. I take a lot of pride in being fair, and I was not fair tonight, and I apologize.”