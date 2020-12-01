Michigan forges ahead against Ball State galvanized after Oakland OT scare

Win or lose, there's always something to learn from each game.

That even applies to Michigan’s close call against Oakland on Sunday, when the Wolverines outlasted the Golden Grizzlies in overtime despite being heavy favorites.

For coach Juwan Howard, the upset scare provided Michigan with an early lesson in how to respond when adversity knocks.

“You've had a game before (against Bowling Green) where you played well and you haven't been down before,” Howard said Tuesday. “You're playing against a 1-3-1 zone and how to withstand those type of situations on resiliency as well as keeping your composure.

“I think that was a big key as far as how we were able to figure out what our team looks like when we are pushed to the corner. It's great to see where our guys were from a standpoint of really keeping their composure and fighting through those tough stretches.”

Nobody would’ve blamed the Wolverines if they burned the film from their uneven performance that was marred by 20 turnovers.

But looking back over it, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

“There were plenty of areas I can pinpoint that I was very pleased with our group,” Howard said. “Our defense again did a phenomenal job when looking at the numbers of what Oakland shot from the field. Also, we did a pretty darn good job of protecting the paint.”

Michigan held Oakland to 32.8% shooting from the field (21-for-64), including 23.5% on 3-pointers (8-for-34), and gave up only six second-chance points on nine offensive rebounds. The Wolverines also limited the Golden Grizzlies to 22 points in the paint and held them to one made field goal in overtime.

Following Sunday’s game, Howard pointed out his team could’ve won more 50-50 balls and his players are “developing that identity” of being the first ones to jump on them.

He added the Wolverines need to have more possessions like they did against Bowling Green, when senior guard Eli Brooks was the first to dive for a loose ball, come up with it and throw it ahead to sophomore wing Franz Wagner for a breakaway slam. Howard reiterated that again on Tuesday.

“I was proud of the fact that our guys really did a great job of winning those muscle areas, loose balls,” Howard said. “There were a few loose balls that bounced off our hands, but it was great to see that we were the first one to hit the floor for loose balls.

“Everything is going to keep coming back to turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, but there were a lot of great things that I really love to see and what I loved from our guys was that defensive edge that we played with.”

The Wolverines will look to carry those lessons and build on those areas in Wednesday’s home tilt against Ball State, a Mid-American Conference foe that suffered a one-point loss in its opener to Northern Kentucky on a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Michigan beat Bowling Green, the preseason favorite in the MAC, by 14 points last week.

The matchup is one of three nonconference contents remaining for Michigan. More importantly, it’s another chance for the Wolverines to sort out the rotation — one that Howard didn't provide a particular number he's aiming for after using 10 players in each of the first two games.

It's also another critical opportunity for Michigan to build up its chemistry and get the younger guys more game-time experience before Big Ten play begins.

“We all know we're in a very competitive conference. We haven't gotten to that level yet, so we're taking it game by game,” Howard said. “We've played against two very good teams. Bowling Green, they have an opportunity to make it to the (NCAA) tournament.

“I thought that (Oakland) was great for our team to get an opportunity to play against a zone for 40 minutes plus overtime. It gave us an opportunity to see some things that we tried that we can work on, some things that we like that we probably won't use. It was great reps for our guys. Both games were good for us and we needed that.”

Ball State at Michigan

Tip-off: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

TV/radio: BTN/950

Records: Ball State 0-1, Michigan 2-0

Outlook: This is the first meeting between the teams since 1998 and 11th overall. Michigan is 9-1 in the all-time series…The Wolverines have recorded 20-plus assists in each of their first two games, a mark they reached four times last season…Ball State is coming off a 74-73 loss to Northern Kentucky. In the preseason coaches poll, the Cardinals were picked to finish fifth in the 12-team Mid-American Conference.

