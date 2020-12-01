Michigan remains paused, game with Maryland still unclear

Michigan football was holding all team activities virtually for a second consecutive day, the program announced Tuesday.

This comes a day after Michigan paused while awaiting confirmation of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests. It is unclear if this puts the upcoming game Saturday against Maryland in jeopardy.

“Out of abundance of caution, we will again hold all team activities in a virtual format today,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Tuesday in a text shared with reporters. “We will continue to follow the prevention protocols and recommendations of our medical professionals and the health department and do everything to keep our focus on protecting the heal, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff.”

The Wolverines are 2-4, including 0-3 at home, and are scheduled to play Maryland at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. They finish the “regular” season at Ohio State on Dec. 12, before then playing a crossover bonus game the following week.

Michigan is part of a small group of Big Ten teams that has played every game this season, along with Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana and Iowa. Northwestern has played all its game, but its matchup with Minnesota on Saturday has been canceled.

Ohio State canceled last week's game against Illinois, but said it was back to practice Tuesday and plans to play Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh participated in a #WeWanttoPlay protest organized in Ann Arbor by Michigan football parents Sept. 5, the day Michigan originally was supposed to open the first Big Ten-only 10-game schedule. The Big Ten reinstated the season later that month, eight games with a one-game crossover at the end of the season, and began play Oct. 24.

Despite the number of cancellations, and Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner sharing last week that there have been challenges in practice when players have to miss a day here or there because of COVID contact tracing, and the stiff testing protocols, Harbaugh said he has no regrets about having this season.

“I believe it has been worth it,” Harbaugh said. “There are challenges in football, there are challenges in life. Responding and rising up to that challenge is something I believe in very strongly. That’s how I feel about it.”

