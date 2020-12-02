Livers scores 21, Dickinson notches first double-double as Michigan overpowers Ball State

Ann Arbor — Hunter Dickinson got the ball on the block, took a dribble, made his move and finished with a soft hook shot over a defender.

As the freshman center trotted back down the court, he held his left hand down by his hip and signaled the opponent was too small.

It proved to be a sign as Michigan took advantage of its size and used a blistering second-half shooting stretch to roll past Ball State, 84-65, on Wednesday at Crisler Center.

Not to mention, it was a much better showing following Sunday’s stress-inducing victory against Oakland.

“As a team, we knew that we were much better than that (Oakland outing),” said Dickinson, who recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. “We came out flat. We didn't have enough energy out there. We kind of played down to our competition.

“I think this game, as a team, the message amongst us was we've got to come out with energy, we've got to come out playing unselfish basketball and just play Michigan basketball. I think we did that today."

Senior forward Isaiah Livers recorded his second straight 20-point game and racked up 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Michigan (3-0), which shot 55.9% from the field (33-for-59) and finished with 42 points in the paint. Sophomore wing Franz Wagner added 14 points and fifth-year guard Mike Smith scored 10.

K.J. Walton had 20 points, Luke Bumbalough scored 13 and Ishmael El-Amin had 10 for Ball State (0-2), which shot 39.3% from the field (24-for-61) and trailed by double digits over the final 16:52.

Wagner was assertive and aggressive right out the gate, attacking the basket and drawing fouls against Ball State. Less than three minutes into the contest, he racked up seven points — the last coming on a three-point play off a steal from Smith — to surpass his scoring total in the previous game against Oakland.

That set the tone as Michigan did most of its damage around the rim. Smith scored on a driving layup. Dickinson knocked down a hook shot. Senior guard Chaundee Brown scored on an offensive putback. It all added up to a 23-8 lead with 10:03 left in the first half.

Michigan’s length also bothered Ball State and forced tough shots in the early going. The Cardinals missed 11 of their first 15 shot attempts and didn’t reach double figures until draining a 3-pointer at the 9:42 mark.

The Wolverines continued to play bully ball in the paint and didn’t make their first 3-pointer until Livers buried a deep ball roughly three minutes later. It came during a 7-0 spurt sandwiched around a pair of Dickinson close-range baskets that put Michigan up, 34-14, at the 5:39 mark.

The strong start wore off as the Cardinals dug themselves out of the 20-point hole. They used a 21-6 run — much of it coming with Dickinson on the bench late in the first half — to whittle Michigan’s lead down to 40-35 with 19:46 left in the second half.

“We just went out there and weren't focused on defense,” Dickinson said of Ball State’s run. “I think we were giving them easy baskets toward the end. I think in the middle part of the first half, we were really making them work for everything and they were struggling to score.

“I think toward the end they were starting to get easy buckets and we weren't really locked in on defense, so we let the lead slip a little bit. Going into halftime, this team is really good at coaching ourselves. We have so many veterans and we have so much leadership that we can really hold ourselves accountable for when we're not doing something right.”

The Wolverines locked in on both ends after the break as the offense got hot in a hurry and responded with an 18-7 run to start pulling away. Fifth-year senior center Austin Davis started the spurt with a layup and dunk before senior guard Eli Brooks and Wagner each knocked down a 3-pointer make it 58-42 with 14:37 remaining.

The Wolverines made 13 of their first 18 shots attempts during their torrid start to the second half. The stretch ended with an 11-0 burst that featured a 3-pointer and floater by Brown to put Michigan in complete control, 73-48, at the 8:50 mark.

Ball State trailed by at least 21 points until Michigan emptied the bench in the closing minutes, with junior guard Adrien Nunez, freshman wing Jace Howard and walk-on senior forward Jaron Faulds all checking in for the first time this season.

It made for a much more comfortable finish for Michigan compared to last weekend.

“We came out (against Oakland) very flat,” Livers said. “That was the emphasis this game, come out swinging first. We had a better build-up in practice. In that Oakland build-up we were flat, energy was low during practice. I don't know if people were looking at the records or their recent scores. This game, we treated it as a conference game.”

