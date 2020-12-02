Michigan cancels game with Maryland, practice paused until at least Monday

Michigan, mired in a COVID-19 outbreak, has canceled its final home game of the season against Maryland, the school announced Wednesday. This is the first game the Wolverines have missed this season.

The game was scheduled for Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

It is unclear yet how this will affect the Wolverines regular-season finale at Ohio State next week. The abbreviated Big Ten-only schedule also includes a crossover game Dec. 19.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a release Wednesday. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

More: ESPN's Herbstreit apologizes after suggesting Michigan may wave 'white flag' vs. Ohio State

Michigan will continue daily testing of football players and staff and medical professionals will determine when they can resume practice.

The earliest they can return to practice is Monday, according to the release.

With the game's cancellation, this marks the first time ever that Michigan (2-4) will go a full season without a home victory.

The Wolverines paused in-person football activities Monday and have not resumed. At the time, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said “out of an abundance of caution” football paused because of an increased number of presumptive positives were awaiting confirmation.

“When results come back, we'll monitor those results and as always continue to be very proactive,” Harbaugh said Monday.

The Wolverines had been part of a small group that had played every game this year, along with Penn State, Rutgers, Indiana and Iowa. Northwestern had played all its games but its matchup with Minnesota on Saturday has been canceled because of a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Minnesota.

Now, attention turns to Ohio State, which canceled last week's game against Illinois because of COVID-19. It resumed team activities Tuesday and said it was planning to play Michigan State on Saturday. Ohio State must play its final two regular-season games to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

Subscribers: Wojo: Wolverines are failing, and Harbaugh has no answers

This is the third game Maryland has had canceled, including one against Michigan State.

Despite the number of game cancellations across the Big Ten, Michigan’s stiff testing protocols and adjusting practices when players have to miss a day here or there because of COVID contact tracing, Harbaugh said he has no regrets about having this season.

“I believe it has been worth it,” Harbaugh said Monday. “There are challenges in football, there are challenges in life. Responding and rising up to that challenge is something I believe in very strongly.

"That’s how I feel about it.”

Check back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis