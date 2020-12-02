Michigan delays renewal of 2021 football season tickets

Michigan is delaying the renewal of 2021 football season tickets because of the uncertainty regarding how many fans will be able to attend home games next fall.

Typically, this is when the department begins the renewal process for the Preferred Seat Contribution (PSC) and season-ticket transfers, but a letter to season ticket holders from Michigan Athletics on Wednesday indicated it is unclear how the season will look next year.

“While we are hopeful that we will return to a normal football season in 2021, some questions remain about the potential number of fans who may attend home football games,” the letter reads.

Big Ten schools have played an abbreviated season this fall but fans have not been allowed to attend.

Many season ticket holders applied their 2020 payments toward the 2021 season. The athletic department said in the letter it will provide an update on season tickets in the spring.

