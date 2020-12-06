Bench helps Michigan bust out of first-half funk in 80-58 blowout over Central Florida

Ann Arbor — Michigan’s starting unit was scuffling, struggling and in desperate need of a jolt.

The Wolverines’ reserves provided that and much more.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown spearheaded a superb bench effort and a pair of huge game-changing runs as Michigan overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to run past Central Florida, 80-58, Sunday at Crisler Center.

Brown finished with 18 points and four made 3-pointers for Michigan (4-0), which received 49 points from its second unit. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson had 14 points and seven rebounds and freshman forward Terrance Williams II scored 10 off the bench, while senior guard Eli Brooks was the lone starter in double figures with 10 points.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 80, Central Florida 58

Brandon Mahan scored 21 and Isaiah Adams 11 for Central Florida (1-1), which was outscored 42-24 in the second half and shot 24.2% (8-for-33) after halftime.

After the bench dug Michigan out of a 12-point hole in the first half, the starters feed off the spark to open the second half. The Wolverines used a 7-0 spurt that was capped by a 3-pointer and floater from Brooks to make it 47-37 with 15:36 to play.

Michigan widened the gap and put the game out of reach as its reserves powered an overwhelming 20-0 flurry. Brown got things going when he turned into a one-man wrecking crew with eight straight points, pump-faking and stepping into a jumper before draining back-to-back 3-pointers

Dickinson added a pair of free throws and a layup, Brown splashed another deep ball and junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer. By the time it was over, Michigan led 67-41 with 7:44 to go.

After Central Florida snapped a seven-minute scoring drought and 0-for-11 shooting stretch, the Wolverines continued to pour it on with a pair of free throws from Williams made it 78-46 with 3:41 remaining.

Michigan got off to a rough start as its defense struggled out of the gate. Lapses and breakdowns on ball screens coverages allowed Central Florida to get downhill drives, mid-range looks and essentially whatever it wanted on offense. To make matters worse, sophomore wing Franz Wagner picked up two fouls less than five minutes into the game.

A mix of man and zone by UCF kept Michigan uncomfortable on offense as the Knights used an 11-0 spurt — capped by a fast-break layup from Mahan off a turnover — to open a 25-13 lead with 9:29 left in the first half.

That’s when Michigan’s bench stepped up, brought the energy and flipped the game with a 25-7 run. Williams started the flurry by snapping a four-minute scoring drought on a three-point play.

Dickinson, Johns, Brown and Williams spearheaded the comeback with their hustle and effort during a string of 15 straight points. Brown splashed a 3-pointer and scored on a fast-break layup off an outlet pass from Dickinson, the big man corralled a missed 3-pointer and threw down a putback dunk and Johns scored on a driving layup before senior guard Eli Brooks got to the basket to give Michigan its first lead, 29-28, at the 4:18 mark.

Williams closed out the run with a 3-pointer to make it 38-32 at the 1:36 mark before the Wolverines took a four-point lead into halftime.

