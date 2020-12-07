Michigan-NC State ACC/Big Ten Challenge showdown postponed because of COVID-19 concerns

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between Michigan and North Carolina State scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Wolfpack program.

The Michigan basketball program made the announcement on Monday, adding the two programs “will try and pursue future rescheduling opportunities at a later date.”

"Far too often have I had to say we are all living in unprecedented times,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Our main concern is the health and safety of Coach (Kevin) Keatts, his players as well as all of those within the N.C. State program.

“It is unfortunate we have to postpone this ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. It would have been fun. However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing to do for everyone."

N.C. State canceled its game Saturday against UConn due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the Wolfpack’s traveling party. The game was scheduled to the final contest in “Bubbleville,” a series of games played at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

In a statement released by N.C. State late Friday night, all program members tested negative before traveling to Connecticut. They all received a PCR test after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against UMass Lowell.

The positive result came during Friday’s round of testing, which took place 24 hours ahead of the UConn contest in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Michigan’s next scheduled game is Sunday at home against Penn State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. After that matchup, the Wolverines will have a prime window to possibly make up the game before they travel to Nebraska on Christmas day.

It’s the second ACC/Big Ten Challenge game to be postponed. Earlier on Monday, Louisville and Wisconsin postponed their matchup due to issues in Louisville’s program. The Cardinals paused team activities last week after a positive COVID-19 test.

