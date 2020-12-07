Michigan's Hunter Dickinson earns weekly Big Ten freshman honor

The Detroit News

It didn’t take long for Michigan's Hunter Dickinson to receive some recognition during his impressive start.

The 7-foot-1 center was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the week on Monday after averaging 13 points and nine rebounds off the bench in wins over Ball State and Central Florida.

He’s the first Wolverine to earn the honor since Franz Wagner did last March.

Dickinson posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Cardinals on Wednesday. He followed that up with a 14-point, seven-rebound performance against the Knights on Sunday, where he went 6-for-6 from the field and made both of his free-throw attempts.

Through four games, Dickinson ranks second on the team in scoring with 56 total points and is tied for the team lead with 30 rebounds. He's also shooting a team-best 70% from the floor (21-for-30).

Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten player of the week.