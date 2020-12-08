Michigan cancels game against Ohio State; Buckeyes' reaction: 'DaXn'

Angelique S. Chengelis

The Detroit News

Michigan has been forced to cancel its long-standing rivalry game with Ohio State because of its concerning COVID-19 outbreak. This marks the first time since 1917 that The Game, considered one of the greatest rivalries in college football, will not be played.

This upcoming game against Ohio State, which had been in jeopardy after Michigan canceled its game last Saturday against Maryland, was canceled Tuesday. Michigan had returned to light practice Monday after pausing in-person football activities Nov. 30, giving some hope that The Game would be played at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time.

"Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals.

"This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Michigan will continue its daily testing, Manuel said, and hopes to return to practice to prepare for the Big Ten crossover game during Championship Week Dec. 18-19.

The odds that Michigan would be able to play the game against Ohio State never seemed high based on conversations with people close to the Michigan program. Michigan had canceled its normal Monday media availability with coach Jim Harbaugh and players and pushed it to Tuesday. That, however, was canceled Tuesday morning.

But Ohio State coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and several players, including quarterback Justin Fields, did speak to media Tuesday during their regularly scheduled availability.

Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard was speaking during the Ohio State Zoom when news broke of the cancellation. A reporter asked his thoughts about the cancellation.

“What game’s been cancelled?” Hilliard asked, urgently.

He was informed Michigan had just made the announcement.

“Just now?" he said. "I’m not gonna speak on that. That’s not something I’ve heard from any of the coaches.”

Ohio State ended the news conference at that point.

Coombs spoke earlier and was asked about the possibility of the game being called off.

"I don't want to go there because I got sick to my stomach when you said that," Coombs said. "We're preparing to play. I think we're going to play. This game has been a part of my life since I was 5 years old. We all want to play this game. This game means a lot."

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, which began in 1897 and after a brief hiatus returned in 1918 and has been played every year since.

Day said during the call that Manuel and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had been in constant communication about the game. He did not want to entertain thoughts of the game not happening.

“We know things can take a right-hand turn quickly but all we’re doing right now is focusing on (the game),” Day said.

Ohio State (5-0) will fall below the six games needed to play in the Big Ten championship game, but Big Ten officials have suggested they might alter the rules. This is Michigan's second canceled game, following last week's cancellation of the Maryland game. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alavarez told The Detroit News last week that if this situation occurred, the conference athletic directors would meet to discuss the Ohio State situation. Ohio State is No. 4 in the College Football Rankings — a new ranking was to be released Tuesday night.

“I think it’s one of those things that was put into place early on and decisions are made based on the information you have at the time,” Day said of the six-game threshold. “And then things change, as we know. Our season that was on, it got changed to conference-only, and it got changed to no season, and then it got changed to a season, so there’s been a lot of changes.

“I just think we have to take a hard look periodically at all this stuff, and this is one of those situations. If we don’t get the games we need to get into the championship game, that needs to be looked at hard. There’s no easy solution in times like this.

"I know those guys are going to come together and take a hard look at it and make sure it was the right decision.”

Both the Maryland and Ohio State games will be considered “no contest” for Michigan in this abbreviated, eight-game Big Ten-only schedule that features the additional cross-over game. The Wolverines are 2-4 and it’s unclear whether they will be able to play in that game during the Dec. 18 weekend.

But this is about the now and the pause in the Michigan-Ohio State series, which the Wolverines lead the all-time, 58-51-6. Ohio State, however, has dominated the rivalry the last two decades. The Buckeyes have won 15 of the last 16, including eight straight. Michigan's last win over Ohio State was 40-34 in 2011.

