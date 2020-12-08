Michigan hoops to host Toledo on Wednesday; makes up for canceled N.C. State game

James Hawkins

The Detroit News

The Wolverines will be playing Wednesday night after all.

Michigan will host Toledo at Crisler Center in place of its previously scheduled game against North Carolina State. The Rockets on Tuesday announced the matchup, which will tip off at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1.

The Wolverines’ ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest against N.C. State was postponed on Monday because of COVID-related concerns within the Wolfpack program.

N.C. State canceled its most recent game against Connecticut on Saturday after a member of its traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. The Wolfpack were supposed to visit Ann Arbor for Michigan’s fifth and final nonconference game.

The postponement left Michigan with two options: make up the game with N.C. State at a later date or find a replacement. The Wolverines chose the latter path and quickly added a regional opponent.

The deal was in the works throughout the day Monday, with money and testing the last hurdles before finalizing the agreement.

By scheduling a game with Toledo, it means the contest against N.C. State won’t be rescheduled. Since the Wolverines haven’t participated in a multi-team event, they can only play in a maximum of 25 regular-season games under the NCAA’s scheduling rules — five nonconference games to go along with the 20-game Big Ten slate.

Toledo is 3-2 with wins over Oakland, Cleveland State and Eastern Michigan and one-possession losses to Bradley and Xavier. The Rockets are the third Mid-American Conference team Michigan (4-0) will face, joining Bowling Green and Ball State.

The game will be Michigan’s final tune-up before it begins conference play Sunday at home against Penn State.

