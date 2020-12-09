Michigan uses balanced effort to blow by Toledo in nonconference finale

Ann Arbor — The Wolverines wrapped up their nonconference slate the same way it started — with a double-digit win over a Mid-American Conference team.

Behind a balanced scoring attack and strong first-half finish, Michigan took down Toledo, 91-71, Wednesday at Crisler Center in the teams’ first meeting since 1983 thanks to a last-minute schedule change.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson had 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and senior forward Isaiah Livers had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for Michigan (5-0), which shot 57.6% from the field (34-for-59) and 56.3% from 3-point range (9-for-16).

Sophomore wing Franz Wagner added 14 points and senior guard Eli Brooks scored 12. Fifth-year senior center Austin Davis scored a career-high 12 points — surpassing his previous high of 11 points set last season — but exited the game in the second half with a right leg injury.

Local products Spencer Littleson and Setric Millner Jr. each scored 14 for Toledo (3-3), while Marreon Jackson added 12 points. The Rockets shot 37.5% from 3-point range (9-for-24) after entering the contest shooting 40.9% beyond the arc and averaging 11 made deep balls per game.

Davis and Livers teamed up to score 18 of Michigan’s first 20 points as the Wolverines built a 25-14 lead in the first half. Davis did the damage early and nearly matched his career high less than five minutes into the game by scoring Michigan’s first 10 points on five baskets around the rim. He could’ve set a new career mark but had an offensive tip-in taken off the board due to a hook-and-hold foul.

Livers then rattled off eight points within a three-minute stretch, highlighted by a mid-range jumper and 3-pointer, to kick-start a 17-5 run. Wagner capped the spurt with an open 3-pointer to give Michigan an 11-point lead at the 10:37 mark.

Toledo managed to cut the deficit to six before a mix of turnovers, missed 3-point looks and interior struggles piled up as Michigan closed out the half with a flourish. The Wolverines used a 17-2 run to widen the gap and double up Toledo, 42-21, on a driving layup by Wagner at the 1:23 mark.

The Wolverines were dominant defensively down the stretch, blocking six shots, including three on one possession, and holding the Rockets to three baskets over the final nine minutes to roll into halftime with a 44-26 lead.

Toledo threatened to cut the deficit to single digits out of the break, but Michigan responded and put the Rockets back into a 20-point hole. After Toledo trimmed it to 47-36, Michigan used an 11-2 spurt that featured 3-pointers from senior guard Chaundee Brown, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and Wagner to push it to 58-38 with 14:53 remaining.

During the run, Davis appeared to suffer a non-contact injury as he planted his right foot and went to set a screen out on the perimeter. He hobbled off the court and struggled to put any weight on his right leg. Davis went back to the locker room for further examination and eventually returned to the bench with a noticeable limp but didn’t return to the game.

The lead ballooned to 74-48 following a pair of fast-break dunks from Brooks and Brown at the 10:11 mark. From there, the outcome was never in doubt as the Wolverines led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.

The Wolverines were originally supposed to host North Carolina State on Wednesday before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup was called off on Monday over COVID-related concerns within the Wolfpack program.

That led to Michigan scheduling a replacement game against Toledo, who became the third MAC opponent the Wolverines have defeated over the past two weeks. They bested Bowling Green by 14 points in the Nov. 25 opener and Ball State by 19 points last week.

After beating up on another MAC foe, Michigan’s attention shifts to the Big Ten and conference play with Penn State coming to town on Sunday.

