Michigan mailbag: More on Harbaugh's future, contact tracing and life without 'The Game'

It feels so strange not writing stories leading up to The Game. Instead, we’re focused on COVID-19 outbreaks and contract extensions. And things like: Will Jim Harbaugh remain the Michigan coach? How is athletic director Warde Manuel handling this? What about the early signing day? Why did the Big Ten vote Ohio State into the championship game?

Those are some of the questions that have been fielded this week, but let’s dive into the ones that were submitted.

►Question: What has happened to Michigan’s culture of winning football games? — @rodneymark15

►Answer: So Rodney, I actually looked up a definition of “team culture” because even though I think I know what that means, I just wanted to be sure since everyone seems to be bringing it up with regard to Michigan this year. And by exploring “team culture” we can answer why they haven’t been a winning program this year and why they haven’t been able to win those big games under Jim Harbaugh. In basic terms, team culture is about how players work together toward a common goal, that undefined dynamic that requires shared beliefs. The essence of a team. The culture, in my opinion, has to be determined and shaped by the head coach, and it is his job to motivate and get everyone on the same page. This isn’t the NFL where guys are making their living and cashing big checks and expected to motivate themselves. This is college football and these are young, young men who, like most their age, still need plenty of guidance. They can bring in all sorts of motivational speakers, like with NAVY Seals who help with team building, and while that's a good thing, that has to be an assist to the process, nothing more. That is not where it starts. It starts at the top, with the head coach. He sets the culture. Harbaugh is invested, of course he is. He is competitive, he undoubtedly loves his team, as he often says. But teams win games when they’re following a coach who leads with fire. Harbaugh no doubt has had that fire. There's a reason for what he called the disconnect early in the season from practice to games. There's a reason this team has often looked lethargic and flat. Players feed off their coach and that fire needs to return if this team is going to be inspired to win. Not having that kind of guidance weakens the team culture, and a weakened team culture means, quite simply, a weak team.

►Question: With their non-committal answer to a contract extension, why is Warde and Harbaugh jeopardizing this year’s recruiting class? Do you believe there have been private assurances given to the potential incoming class. — @hundiggity

►Answer: Matthew, I don’t often contact recruits, so I rely, as you probably do, on the fine local recruiting experts. There have been reports that Harbaugh has given reassurances, but we’ve heard this before and coaches have left. This is not to say they’re being misleading in the moment, but things change. There has been a movement by members of this 2021 class to post things on social media about being 100 percent committed and all that jazz, so I guess we will see how this plays out.

►Question: Any wavering by recruits, signing day is fast approaching? Are their fractures/fanctions amongst the team? U mentioned there could be too many captains. QB is Cade hurt, is it still an open competition? — @CHEN313

►Answer: This must be what it’s like when I start asking questions – I can’t just stop with one, so I respect this effort. My understanding is McNamara is dealing with a shoulder issue that probably has sidelined him, so is the competition open? Well, as long as Joe Milton is healthy, he will be the starter. Yes, there reportedly is some wavering. Four-start linebacker Branden Jennings apparently is considering not signing early and giving some other teams, like Maryland, a chance to woo him. As far as fractures or factions, there undoubtedly are players who stopped being as invested and that’s where strong leadership helps. After I initially felt maybe a seven-captain experiment might be worth exploring, I quickly changed my mind and felt like seven meant there wasn’t one. I do think Carlo Kemp as a two-year captain is strong, but the young offense probably needed a bigger voice on that side of the ball.

►Question: I have one. When is Jim signing the extension? — @cjdew67

►Question: What is the timing of the contract now … shortly before signing day? — @Koenighoops

►Question: Is Harbaugh coming back? — @pzeman9621

►Answer: Chris, Jeff and Paul, sorry but bundling the questions here since they’re related. My gut feeling all along, Paul, has been he will return, but I’m waffling. Understanding that Harbaugh doesn’t discuss contract stuff during the season, regardless what U-M AD Warde Manuel said when I asked him what he considers the end of the season – he said after the cross-over game next week – the end of the season in my opinion always is the Michigan-Ohio State game, not the bowl. In other words, if they're not hammering this out now, they should be. If he signs the extension, it would be best for Michigan and its recruits who plan to sign early next week to get it done now. It could be, however, that they’re all willing to sacrifice a recruit or two or three who decide to get this situation resolved, but that it's taken this long now officially makes it a distraction.

►Question: Assuming Harbaugh comes back for 2 more seasons. What’s the ceiling for this program? Seems like fans need to reevaluate the stature of this program – 8-9 wins may be considered a good season now. — @MikeCandela33

►Answer: Mike, that would be a good place to start, don't you think, after this season? Still don’t think the program should aim low. Is Ohio State untouchable? Pretty much but not entirely. Just ask a few of the Michigan State and Penn State teams that beat the Buckeyes. In my mind, Michigan should be at the nine-, 10-win mark every year with the goal of consistently beating Michigan State, which hasn’t been the case, and getting over that OSU hump. That's where the ceiling starts.

►Question: What coaches stay on the staff after this year if Harbaugh comes back — @Bearmead1010

►Answer: That is going to be interesting, especially with so many contracts expiring soon. I’m thinking Ed Warinner will be back to coach offensive line, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore will be back, as well as cornerbacks Mike Zordich. The linemen like Shaun Nua and I don’t know enough about Ben McDaniels’ status as QB coach. Harbaugh would have to take a hard look at the coordinators. Having his son on staff must be tricky for Harbaugh, but should Jay Harbaugh be coaching running backs? I still think that’s a position that should be coached by someone who played that position and have always believed that.

►Question: Is it a possibility that the game will be played later this month? — @Wayne59779066

►Answer: By the game, I think you mean The Game, and no, sadly no. It’s tough to wrap my head around there being no Michigan-Ohio State game this year and I know plenty of people feel that way. Feels surreal but mostly sad.

►Question: With Michigan’s doctor admitting the team wasn’t in the Red-Red do you think the B1G should rethink (for the future) automatically making canceled games no-contests instead of forfeits? Similar to the NFL refusing to make concessions for the Broncos’ QB issues. — @CharleyL55

►Answer: Well, Wisconsin set the precedent, right, in terms of not playing although below the threshold, and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Ohio State could have played but canceled its game at Illinois. I sure hope these types of protocols and testing aren’t needed next year. If the situation is similar next year, the Big Ten needs to tweak a few things. But I’m not going to second-guess any team that decided not to play and punish with a forfeit.

►Question: Is there a possibility of Michigan playing another game? At one point there was a discussion of a cross over game the same weekend as the B1G championship weekend. Is that still something being considered? — @ZTruax

►Answer: Yes, Zack, the cross-over games are still on the table and Michigan expects to play next week assuming the team gets through the COVID-19-related issues, mainly the contact tracing, it seems the Wolverines are trending toward playing. I’m thinking Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue seem like the possible opponents and we'll know more after after the games Saturday night.

►Question: It clearly should be a Michigan women’s basketball mailbag since they are the best team playing in Ann Arbor right now. — @wolverinewilson

►Answer: You are so right, Christopher. The team is 5-0, wrapped up the non-conference and starts Big Ten play on Dec. 19. Coach Kim Barnes Arico likes this team a lot and has highlighted how much fun they're having. That's a great sign when you’re talking about team culture as was addressed above.

►Question: Since there is no game, what holiday movies will you and @bobwojnowski be watching together? — @JeffArnold_

►Answer: As a certain head coach once said to me, why do you ask questions to which you know the answers? You know the answer, Jeff. Social distancing when it comes to being around Wojo is miles, not six feet, and I intend to keep it that way.

►Question: Since there is No Game, the Mrs. is making me her baking apprentice. Advice for me not to snack on the ingredients while making cookies. I’ve already told her this is a huge mistake. — @Osu19Brad

►Answer: Funny to get holiday baking questions, because this is sad to admit — I haven’t done any holiday baking. Brad, who made these rules you can’t nibble on ingredients while making cookies? I always do. It’s part of the process. After all, you have to make sure everything you're putting in is good, right?