Michigan redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter enters transfer portal

Michigan center Zach Carpenter, who started the last two games, has entered the NCAA Transfer portal, The Detroit News confirmed.

Carpenter, a 6-foot-5, 329-pound redshirt freshman from Cincinnati, entered the portal on Thursday. He was the offensive Scout Player of the Year last year and was expected to compete for the starting job at center this fall after Cesar Ruiz left for the NFL after last season.

Former walk-on Andrew Vastardis, a fifth-year senior and a co-captain this year, won the starting job, however, while Carpenter deal with unspecified injuries. With Vastardis out the last two games, Carpenter moved into a starting role.

Michigan is off until the Dec. 19 Big Ten cross-over game. The Wolverines canceled its game against Maryland last weekend and also Saturday’s regular-season finale against Ohio State because of COVID-19-related issues.