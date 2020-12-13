Michigan heads to Iowa, Michigan State visits Maryland in 'Champions Week' games

So much for the plan to have seeded teams from the Big Ten East and West divisions face each other in the “Champions Week” crossover game.

Michigan, 2-4 and at the bottom of the East, will play at Iowa, perhaps the hottest team in the West Division, at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). Michigan State (2-5, including a win over Michigan) will stay in the East Division and play at Maryland, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). The matchups were announced Sunday by the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 and have won six straight. Michigan has not played the last two weeks after canceling games against Maryland and at Ohio State because of COVID-19-related issues. Michigan State has lost two straight.

When the Big Ten decided in September to reinstate the season, it added this ninth game the weekend of the Big Ten title game, so that all teams would have a “bonus” game. Ohio State and Northwestern are playing for the Big Ten title on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back to www.detroitnews.com for more updates.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis